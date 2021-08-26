1.6m Moderna doses withdrawn in Japan over contamination

TOKYO/ NEW YORK -- About 1.6 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine have been taken out of use in Japan because of contamination reported in some vials, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said early Thursday morning.

Several vaccination centers have reported that vaccine vials contained foreign matter, according to an announcement Thursday from the ministry, which says it will seek to minimize the impact of the withdrawal on the country's inoculation program.

Takeda Pharmaceutical handles distribution of the U.S.-developed Moderna vaccine in Japan.

Nasdaq-listed Moderna confirmed receiving "several complaints of particulate matter" in vaccine vials distributed in Japan but said it had found "no safety or efficacy issues" related to these reports.

"The company is investigating the reports and remains committed to working transparently and expeditiously with its partner, Takeda, and regulators to address any potential concerns," Moderna said, adding it believed a "manufacturing issue" at a plant in Spain was the cause.

The vaccine lot in question and two adjacent lots have been put on hold "out of an abundance of caution," Moderna said.

The Moderna vaccine was granted emergency-use authorization in Japan in May.