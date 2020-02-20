ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

2 elderly passengers from Diamond Princess die in Japan

Man and woman in their 80s had been hospitalized after disembarking

Nikkei staff writers
A second group of around 500 passengers is disembarking from the Diamond Princess on Thursday, following the 443 who left the ship Wednesday.   © Kyodo

TOKYO -- Two elderly passengers who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama have died, Japanese government sources said Thursday. The pair were a man and woman in their 80s and had been hospitalized.

They had reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus during quarantine on the ship and had underlying illnesses.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is looking into what part the virus played in their deaths.

There had been 621 confirmed cases of infection related to the cruise ship as of the end of Wednesday, and 29 of those are severe, according to Japan's health ministry.

On Wednesday 443 passengers left the cruise ship after testing negative following a two-week quarantine period.

All of the nearly 3,000 passengers are expected to be off the ship by Friday, including some 500 leaving on Thursday. All passengers disembarking have tested negative for the virus.

The cruise initially had 3,711 people on board, including 1,045 crew, from 56 countries and regions.

