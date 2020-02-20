2 elderly passengers from Diamond Princess die in Japan

TOKYO -- Two elderly passengers who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama have died, Japanese government sources said Thursday. The pair were a man and woman in their 80s and had been hospitalized.

They had reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus during quarantine on the ship and had underlying illnesses.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is looking into what part the virus played in their deaths.

There had been 621 confirmed cases of infection related to the cruise ship as of the end of Wednesday, and 29 of those are severe, according to Japan's health ministry.

On Wednesday 443 passengers left the cruise ship after testing negative following a two-week quarantine period.

All of the nearly 3,000 passengers are expected to be off the ship by Friday, including some 500 leaving on Thursday. All passengers disembarking have tested negative for the virus.

The cruise initially had 3,711 people on board, including 1,045 crew, from 56 countries and regions.