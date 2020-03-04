ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

ANA and JAL to reduce domestic flights amid coronavirus outbreak

Move seen as another blow to Japan economy after schools and events shut down

Nikkei staff writers
The two carries have already slashed international flights, especially those between China.

TOKYO -- All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines will reduce domestic flights amid slumping demand due to the new coronavirus, the carriers announced on Wednesday.

The move will likely be another hit to the Japanese economy, which is already reeling after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for school closures and cancellations of large events to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Many companies are already limiting domestic and foreign business trips.

From March 6 to March 12, the two airlines will cut 30% of flights between Haneda Airport in Tokyo and New Chitose Airport in Sapporo. Flights between Haneda and Fukuoka Airport will be reduced 20% to 30%.

The virus has already forced the carriers to scale back their international flights

Both airlines say domestic bookings for March are down approximately 40% from the same month last year. ANA, part of ANA Holdings, offers 17 round-trip flights between Haneda and New Chitose airports, while JAL has 16.

ANA will cut up to five round trips per day and JAL as many as four.

Meanwhile, both airlines will reduce as many as two round trips daily between Haneda and Osaka International Airport, down from the current 15 each. As for the Haneda-Fukuoka route, ANA will cut up to three round trips from its current 18 and JAL five from its current 17.

In total, ANA could cut up to 206 domestic flights, about 4% of its domestic routes during the March 6-12 period. JAL could see a reduction of 352 flights, or 6%.

The spread of the coronavirus forced the airlines to partially halt international flights, mostly those connecting China. Compared with the number of China flights before the outbreak, only 25% of ANA's flights and 30% of JAL's remain.

On Feb. 26, Abe asked organizers of big sporting and cultural events to consider canceling or postponing them during what is thought to be a critical period as the country struggles with new infections.

The prime minister also recommended that all elementary, junior high and high schools nationwide be temporarily shuttered for the next few weeks.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media