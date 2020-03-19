ANA to put 5,000 flight attendants on temporary rotating furlough

TOKYO -- All Nippon Airways has decided to place some 5,000 of its flight attendants, or about 30% of its total workforce, on a temporary rotating furlough as it battles the impact of reduced international passenger numbers and flight cancellations due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

ANA has decided to reduce scheduled international flights by 60%, meaning less work for the flight attendants.

The airline recently proposed the measure to the company labor union. ANA plans to implement it for up to a year, starting as early as April.

About 5,000 of the airline's approximately 8,000 flight attendants on its permanent payroll will be subject to the measure. The furlough dates are to be designated by the company and will amount to a few days during the period for each affected employee.