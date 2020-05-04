Abe announces state of emergency extension through May 31

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday officially announced that the country will extend its state of emergency through May 31.

The decree was initially set to expire on Wednesday.

The world's third largest economy has escaped the dire fate of the U.S. and Europe, which had to deal with huge increases in coronavirus infections. And the rise in infections in the country has been gradually receding. But Abe judged that it is too early to dismiss the emergency decree, which has allowed local governments to request that people stay home and some businesses to close.

Japan has been an outlier; its cities escaped being devastated by the virus, but the decline in new infections has been slow, and the country's medical system remains strained.

"Nearly one more month is needed to improve the medical system, which has been stretched thin," Abe told reporters at a news conference on Monday evening. "The reduction of new infections has still not attained the necessary level."

Abe apologized for not being able to terminate the state of emergency in one month but added that the panel will judge the situation again sometime around May 14. If the panel determines the situation has made necessary improvements, the declaration will be lifted before May 31.

The government notified parliament of its plan after an advisory panel of medical experts approved the extension in the morning.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's coronavirus response chief, told parliament that a return to normalcy requires a comprehensive examination that takes into account the number of new cases, the situations in neighboring prefectures, the handling of both serious patients at medical institutions and the availability of polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests to detect infections.

The number of new infections in Japan is gradually decreasing. "About 700 people in the country were testing positive at one time," Abe said, "but that number has since receded to 200."

Abe on April 7 declared a state of emergency for seven prefectures, including Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka, then expanded it nationwide on April 16 to persuade people to cancel their Golden Week travel plans, which could have driven up the infection rate.