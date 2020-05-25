ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Alleged coronavirus leak a 'pure fabrication,' Wuhan lab chief says

Institute first handled new strain Dec. 30, according to its director

Although the Wuhan Institute of Virology has studied coronavirus samples from bats, the director says they are not similar to COVID-19.   © Kyodo
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Claims promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump that the novel coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan are a "pure fabrication," according to the institute's director.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology first received the new virus strain in a clinical sample Dec. 30, the lab's director, Wang Yanyi, told state broadcaster CCTV in an interview aired Sunday, flatly denying the allegation.

Shi Zhengli, director of the institute's center for emerging infectious diseases, has been nicknamed the "bat woman" for her expertise in bat-borne viruses. Although Shi's team has studied coronavirus samples from bats, Wang said the two strains are not particularly similar in genetic terms.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close