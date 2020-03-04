ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Amazon, Mercari remove overpriced masks, tissue from their sites

US retailer warns vendors not to use coronavirus spread to manipulate prices

TAKESHI SHIRAISHI and NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writers
Amazon Japan is removing overpriced masks and tissue paper from its site and suspending vendors who are profiteering from the coronavirus crisis. (Nikkei montage)

PALO ALTO, U.S./TOKYO -- Amazon and Mercari, a Japanese online retailer, are removing overpriced products such as tissue paper and surgical masks from their platforms to stop vendors profiteering from consumers' coronavirus fears.

"We are disappointed that bad actors are attempting to artificially raise prices on basic-need products during a global health crisis and, in line with our long-standing policy, have recently blocked or removed tens of thousands of offers," said Amazon Japan on Wednesday.

Amazon Japan said it was monitoring the situation, removing such products -- in line with similar moves by its U.S. headquarters -- and suspending vendors. It said that such vendors were violating pricing rules and warned that it would suspend vendors who manipulate prices by bulk-buying and then reselling at a high price.

As coronavirus spreads, masks, hand sanitizers and anti-bacterial wipes are becoming scare in the U.S., Japan and elsewhere. U.S. media had reported instances of masks being sold at five times their normal price.

An Amazon Japan spokesperson said, "We continue to actively monitor our store and remove offers that violate our policies."

Amazon forbids vendors from raising prices over a short time and to charge excessive shipping fees. The company said it has a monitoring system to enforce these rules, and when a violation is discovered, the product is removed and the vendor's selling rights suspended.

Mercari, one of Japan's top online marketplaces for secondhand goods, started removing overpriced products on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said Mercari was using artificial intelligence and humans to monitor the site for price manipulation. The company said it would also suspend accounts that sell in bulk and warned vendors that repeat violations could result in selling restrictions.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media