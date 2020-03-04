Asia countries add Japan to coronavirus travel restrictions

NEW DELHI/BEIJING -- A growing number of governments have imposed new restrictions on travelers from Japan as the novel coronavirus spreads there, grouping the country with outbreak hot spots such as South Korea and Italy.

India has suspended all visas issued on or before Tuesday to travelers from Japan as well as those from Italy, Iran and South Korea. In a revised travel advisory, the government said the suspension covers all regular and electronic visas, including those granted to Japanese and South Koreans upon arrival.

"Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons may seek a fresh visa from the nearest Indian embassy or consulate," the statement said.

"Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Tuesday. "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection."

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that travelers from 11 high-risk areas -- including Japan, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore -- will need to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

In China, where the number of new cases reported each day has fallen to the hundreds, local governments are working to block the coronavirus from reentering the country via Japan or elsewhere. Beijing's municipal government said Tuesday that all travelers from Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will be directed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Shanghai said that visitors from countries with "relatively serious virus conditions" will be isolated for two weeks. The list includes Japan, according to the Japanese consulate-general in Shanghai.

The city had more than 40,000 Japanese residents in 2018.

"If employees returning to China have to undergo home quarantine, it will probably delay the resumption of sales and factory operations," said an executive at a Shanghai unit of a major Japanese manufacturer.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists about 50 countries and territories on its website that have issued advisories regarding Japanese travelers, including Saudi Arabia, Mongolia and Vietnam.

Singapore on Tuesday barred any foreign nationals who were in South Korea, northern Italy or Iran over the previous 14 days from entering or transiting through the city-state. It will require testing of any travelers with fever or respiratory symptoms.

Additional reporting by Yohei Muramatsu in Bangkok.