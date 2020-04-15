Asia has more commuters than Europe and US despite coronavirus

TOKYO -- Asians are commuting more than Europeans and Americans despite the coronavirus pandemic, Apple's mobility data showed Wednesday, suggesting that they are practicing less social distancing.

Asians, not including Chinese, have been less affected by the coronavirus outbreak than Europeans and Americans. But epidemiologists have been warning about the risks of contagion in countries that have far fewer resources to deal with the pandemic.

The data showed a drop in requests for driving and walking routes and public transport information in 63 countries and regions, excluding China, between Jan. 13 and April 13. Apple said it was able to provide this information by tabulating the number of requests made to Apple Maps for direction.

Apple said that the data can help policymakers design measures to stop the pandemic from spreading further. Epidemiologists said to achieve that, contact between people must be reduced by 70% to 80%.

Up to half of the people infected with COVID-19 do not show any symptoms and can, therefore, spread the virus unknowingly. A lockdown has been seen by many governments as the only effective way to contain the outbreak.

In most Asian countries, including Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia, the number of infections remains far below 10,000, compared with over 100,000 in some European countries and the U.S. In these countries, traffic has dropped to a tenth or less than in January.

The data show that Asian countries made an early start to social distancing as they braced for the spread of the virus from mainland China, the ground zero of the pandemic.

In Singapore and Hong Kong, for instance, public transit usage fell more than 20% by Jan. 24 and was reduced by almost half by late March and has stayed at that level.

Singapore has stepped up its social-distancing campaign since April 7, as public transport use fell to as low as 14% of that on Jan. 13.

Seoul also saw a 20% drop in pedestrians in early February. South Korea suffered from an early outbreak as it was a favored destination for Chinese. With a major cluster of infections in a Christian sect in the south of the country late February, pedestrian traffic dropped further until around 40% now.

Aggressive testing of its people for the disease and the use of digital monitoring have allowed South Korea to suppress the contagion for now. The country was even able to hold parliamentary elections on Wednesday.

Taiwan is also viewed as an example of successful containment and the amount of public transport traffic has stayed at around half the pre-pandemic level throughout April.

Tokyo was among the last to introduce a lockdown, on March 25, by requesting the avoidance of nonessential outings. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has come under criticism for his late action, declared a state of emergency on April 7 and requested that residents stay home for a month.

Public traffic transit in the Japanese capital fell by half for the first time on April 11.

In Jakarta, pedestrian traffic stands at about half the normal level, even though Indonesia is near the top of the league in terms of the number of deaths, at almost 500.

More draconian steps have been taken in the Philippines, by President Rodrigo Duterte. The Philippines has the largest number of infections among Southeast Asian countries and a lockdown has kept pedestrian traffic at a fifth of the normal for nearly a month. With some 350 deaths, it is not clear whether the lockdown has produced the desired effects.

In New Delhi, street traffic has been reduced to a quarter or less throughout this month, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a three-week lockdown on March 25. Modi recently extended the shutdown for another three weeks to May 3.

With some 10,000 infections and more than 300 deaths, India is ill-prepared for an outbreak.