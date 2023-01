CHIANG MAI, Thailand -- Australia is one of more than a dozen nations that has imposed restrictions on travelers from China entering the country, but some critics claim Canberra's move was hasty and motivated by geopolitical strategy.

As China prepares to reopen its borders on Sunday, Australia is requiring all passengers coming to Australia from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao to present a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the time of departure.