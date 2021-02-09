Beijing Olympic sponsors fear losing golden opportunities to COVID

BEIJING -- China's winter sports industry has already seen a sales spike with less than a year until the Beijing Winter Olympics, but travel restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus threaten to carve into business opportunities.

"The pink ski gear looks radiant against the blue sky and the white snow," reads the caption of a photo posted recently on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform similar to Instagram.

Photos and videos taken on ski slopes have flooded Douyin, the Chinese name of TikTok, and Xiaohongshu since the end of 2020.

Searches about skiing and snowboarding have soared 150% on Xiaohongshu, local media say. Reflecting the surging public interest, Alibaba Group Holding reported sales of winter sports gear skyrocketed by a factor of 14 on the year in December and January.

The Chinese market for winter sports are projected to reach 780 billion yuan ($121 billion) by 2022 from 520 billion yuan in 2019, according to a local research firm. The industry will encompass 300 million people, including spectators and about 50 million athletes.

Corporate sponsors are jumping to capitalize. Panasonic is looking to provide an ice-making system for the rink used by skating competitors and host events tied in with new products.

Samsung Electronics plans a partnership with a Chinese state-owned telecommunications company to provide 5G service at the Olympic venues, seeking to promote its smartphones. Swiss luxury watch maker Omega has unveiled limited-time-only models for the Beijing Games.

Among local sponsors, Tsingtao Brewery will host promotions at game venues and offer beer in cans with sports-inspired designs. Dairy products maker Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group will launch items with Olympic-themed packages.

But the pandemic that caused the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics casts a shadow over the Beijing Winter Games as well.

New COVID-19 infections have emerged in Hebei Province, which includes the city of Zhangjiakou -- home to several Olympic venues -- prompting restrictions on travel to and from Beijing.

"Due in part to the stretch of cold weather, we haven't received as many guests from Beijing as we had expected," said the operator of a hotel near the Olympic venues in Zhangjiakou.

Ahead of China's annual National People's Congress next month, the city of Beijing is restricting travel from other areas and asking event organizers to postpone large gatherings.

"We'll watch how things play out at the Tokyo Olympics this summer and assess if our sponsorship will lead to business opportunities," said a senior executive at a domestic sponsor of the Beijing Games.