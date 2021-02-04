Beijing Winter Olympics face COVID and boycott hurdles to stay on track

BEIJING -- With one year to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics, construction of the athletes village is in full swing near the Beijing National Stadium. Red banners across the site encourage workers to "not stop for a single moment; not err in a single step; not delay a single day."

The Chinese capital and the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou will host 109 events for the winter games starting on Feb. 4, 2022. All 12 competitive venues have been built or renovated, the Beijing municipal government has said.

President Xi Jinping is now ramping up vaccination and testing for the coronavirus toward the success of the games, which has an official budget of $1.56 billion. Still, the pandemic and international pressure on China's human rights record cloud the outlook for the event.

In the afternoon last Friday, dozens of emergency vehicles from fire trucks to police cars tore into the parking lot of the National Speed Skating Oval as part of a joint drill for an emergency at the venue.

Xi visited several Olympic venues in January, where he told ski-jumping athletes that China has world-class talent in several sports.

Successful preparations for the 2022 games demonstrate eminent strengths in the Communist Party's leadership and in China's socialist system, Xi said.

A key piece of those preparations is free vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Of Beijing's roughly 21 million residents, about 1.9 million -- mostly high-risk individuals like medical professionals and police officers -- have received their first dose and are expected to receive the second by Monday.

"Chinese authorities say the vaccines are voluntary, but you don't really have a choice if you work in high-exposure fields like logistics," said a Japanese office worker currently stationed in Beijing.

The city also cut the price for a PCR test to 80 yuan ($12.40) from 120 yuan in late January, hoping that more widespread testing will help limit the spread of the virus. Group testing at workplaces is even cheaper, at 20 yuan per person. Results are delivered via smartphone within 24 hours.

In addition to laying the groundwork at home, Xi is keeping a close eye on the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games scheduled for this summer. If those games are canceled due to the coronavirus, China could face greater pressure to cancel or postpone the winter games in Beijing.

China is willing to join with the International Olympic Committee as well as other countries in ensuring the safe and smooth hosting of the Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics, Xi told IOC President Thomas Bach on Jan. 25, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

IOC Vice President Yu Zaiqing also visited the Japanese Embassy in Beijing in mid-January, where he expressed his support for the Tokyo games to Japanese ambassador Hideo Tarumi.

But the coronavirus is not the only issue casting a shadow over the Beijing Olympics. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has hinted at possibly boycotting the games over China's treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Over 160 human rights organizations have sent a joint letter to the IOC to reconsider its choice of Beijing as host.

China likely hopes that by supporting the Tokyo games this year, it can count on Japanese support for the Beijing games in 2022.

Xi was vice president during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, and became chairman of the Communist Party at the party congress four years later. A successful Olympics in 2022 would be a boon for Xi, who is eyeing a rare third term as president ahead of the party congress later next year.