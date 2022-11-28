ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Beijing sees rare big protest as people push back on COVID measures

Police urge them to go home but avoid confrontation

Beijing residents gather and shout "want to work" and "want freedom" as they hold up blank sheets of paper.
Nikkei staff writers | China

Disaffected Chinese staged a highly unusual large-scale protest in Beijing on Sunday night and early Monday as frustration with the country's strict zero-COVID policy continued to boil over.

The crowd gathered on the streets of an area that is home to many foreign embassies. Demonstrators shouted such phrases as "no need for PCR tests," "want to work," "need freedom" and "need to travel too." Drivers passing by honked their horns in support. Many people held up blank sheets of paper as a kind of protest sign.

