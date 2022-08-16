Bill Gates sees big pandemic-fighting role for South Korea

SEOUL -- Billionaire business owner and philanthropist Bill Gates, in an address to South Korea's legislature, on Tuesday expressed hope that the country can make a big contribution to global efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic and prevent future ones.

"This is a crisis moment for global health," Gates said in a speech to the National Assembly. "So this is also a fantastic time for our foundation to strengthen the partnership with [South] Korea, providing great ideas for new tools and more resources to help those most in need. We need to end this pandemic and prevent this from happening again."