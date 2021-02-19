COVID has killed 19 Air India employees and infected 16% of staff

MUMBAI -- Around 1 in 6 staff members, or 1,995 people, at India's largest airline, Air India, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 19 ground staffers killed by the disease.

These alarming numbers were reported to the Indian parliament by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. By comparison, among India's population of 1.3 billion, about 11 million people have been confirmed to be infected so far, an infection rate of under 1%.

Air India is believed to be the first major Indian company with a confirmed large-scale infection among its employees.

A spokesman blamed flights to repatriate stranded Indian nationals for the high infection rate.

"All over the world, front-line workers are getting affected by this pandemic, and Air India employees are no exception to this," the spokesman told Nikkei Asia. "We have been operating our evacuation flights all over the world during very challenging situations, even when the entire world had stood still due to the COVID restrictions."

The spokesman of the state-owned airline denied that safety measures were inadequate.

Passengers wait to check-in at an airport in Ahmedabad, India on Apr. 23, 2020. To date, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 19 ground staff at Air India. © Reuters

"Right from the outset, Air India is doing everything to provide safety and protection to all its employees, strictly adhering to the protocols laid down by the government and regulatory authorities," he said. "It has been extending all medical support to its employees who may have been getting affected by the pandemic while serving the cause of our nation and humanity at large with our evacuation flights."

The infected employees include those deployed in the repatriation missions, although none of the cabin crew members had lost their lives as of Feb. 1, according to Puri. The Ministry of External Affairs data show over 14,500 people had been brought into the South Asian country on repatriation flights by Dec. 31.

Air India employed around 12,350 people as of Jan.1, including 8,290 permanent and 4,060 contractual staffers. Air India covers its crew members for any medical emergencies on duty, including layovers, according to Puri.

Independent aviation expert Dhiraj Mathur suggested the numbers were expected. "They have to travel abroad and within India. They are confined in an aircraft for hours. It is a very high-risk job like health workers and municipal workers," he said.

In January, the Civil Aviation Ministry pressed for getting aviation personnel vaccinated after health workers.

"You will agree with me that the crew, engineers, technicians, ground staff, frontline workers in aviation have certain risk elements while performing their duties in a most diligent manner and make air transportation a safe mode of transport," the Press Trust of India quoted a letter from Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan as saying.