China builds plants for mRNA vaccines still in development limbo

SHANGHAI -- Chinese drugmakers are building factories meant to produce mRNA vaccines like the Western ones that have been shown to work against COVID-19. There's one problem: the shots look increasingly likely not to be ready by the time the plants are completed.

CanSino Biologics is due to finish building a factory in Shanghai at the end of November. The biotech startup's project, which has received more than 1 billion yuan ($139 million) in investment, covers a 17,000-sq.-meter site that will house three buildings, according to the local government.