BANGKOK/JAKARTA/HANOI -- Indonesia's successful pursuit of a homegrown coronavirus vaccine shows the challenges and opportunities for Southeast Asian countries as they seek a path between Western drugmakers and opposing suppliers China and Russia.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo looked on last month as health care workers received the first doses of the IndoVac vaccine -- certified as halal by Indonesia's Islamic authorities -- during a visit to state-owned drugmaker Bio Farma in West Java.