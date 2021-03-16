ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
COVID vaccines

Japan PM Suga receives COVID jab before Biden meet in April

Delegation of 90 for US visit to take Pfizer shots as Tokyo pushes vaccinations

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga receives the first of two coronavirus vaccine shots in Tokyo on March 16. (Pool photo)
AKANE OKUTSU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his first shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, as he prepares for an April visit to the U.S. to meet President Joe Biden.

Suga and about 90 delegates scheduled to visit Washington will take two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. Their second jab is expected in about three weeks.

"It's not as harmful as it looked," said Suga after receiving the vaccination. "[The vaccines are] expected to prevent infections or severe symptoms, and are very important for measures against infectious diseases," he said.

Suga's comments follow similar public displays by other political leaders to convince people about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia President Joko Widodo were vaccinated in January.

Japan's vaccination rollout started in February for health care workers and is expected to reach the elderly in April.

Suga, 72, said he felt "more compelled for the need to deliver the vaccines to more citizens as soon as possible."

The Tokyo metropolitan area remains in a state of emergency since January. Despite the deadline set for this weekend for lifting restrictions, the number of daily confirmed cases in the capital is again rising. In the past week, the average number of daily new cases in Tokyo was 287, compared with 253 the previous week.

"It will take a bit more time" to decide whether to extend the state of emergency, Suga said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more