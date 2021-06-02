ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
COVID vaccines

Japan commits another $800m to COVAX vaccine program

Vaccine summit organizers hope to raise funds to secure 1.8bn doses

After announcing another $800 million donation to the COVAX facility, Japanese Prime Minister Suga called on other countries to also contribute. (Screenshot from The Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment Summit's YouTube page)
AKANE OKUTSU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan is donating another $800 million to the COVAX facility, in addition to the $200 million the country has already disbursed, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

COVAX, which is led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, aims to secure vaccines to achieve equitable access, particularly among developing countries.

"I would like to deliver hope in the form of vaccines to as many people as possible in the world equally, as early as possible," said Suga at the virtual Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment Summit, hosted by Japan and global vaccine alliance Gavi.

The summit aims to raise an additional $2 billion from governments and the private sector. In total, Gavi hopes to raise $8.3 billion to deliver 1.8 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries, enough to vaccinate about half of the adult population in those countries by early 2022.

Other countries announcing new contributions include Australia, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying: "This is a global pandemic -- it doesn't know politics, it doesn't know borders and none of us will be truly safe until all of us are safe.

Suga echoed these words in his speech, saying Gavi's target "cannot be achieved by one country" and calling on other countries to make funding commitments.

Suga added Japan would aim to provide 30 million doses of locally made vaccines "through COVAX [and other means] to other countries and regions." He said this would happen "in the right time when we have the right conditions, as we currently face the difficult challenges of variants that are spreading and delays in vaccine supplies."

Suga also pledged to develop Japan's own vaccines that would be provided globally. "In the future, we would supply [the vaccines] to the world," he said.

To prepare for future pandemics, Suga said Japan would be "improving the clinical trial environment, including through capacity building support."

The Japanese government unveiled a long-term strategy on Tuesday to enable the speedy development and rollout of new vaccines. Japan's lengthy approval process has been a major hurdle in vaccinating the population amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more