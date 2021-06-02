Japan commits another $800m to COVAX vaccine program

TOKYO -- Japan is donating another $800 million to the COVAX facility, in addition to the $200 million the country has already disbursed, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

COVAX, which is led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, aims to secure vaccines to achieve equitable access, particularly among developing countries.

"I would like to deliver hope in the form of vaccines to as many people as possible in the world equally, as early as possible," said Suga at the virtual Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment Summit, hosted by Japan and global vaccine alliance Gavi.

The summit aims to raise an additional $2 billion from governments and the private sector. In total, Gavi hopes to raise $8.3 billion to deliver 1.8 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries, enough to vaccinate about half of the adult population in those countries by early 2022.

Other countries announcing new contributions include Australia, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying: "This is a global pandemic -- it doesn't know politics, it doesn't know borders and none of us will be truly safe until all of us are safe.

Suga echoed these words in his speech, saying Gavi's target "cannot be achieved by one country" and calling on other countries to make funding commitments.

Suga added Japan would aim to provide 30 million doses of locally made vaccines "through COVAX [and other means] to other countries and regions." He said this would happen "in the right time when we have the right conditions, as we currently face the difficult challenges of variants that are spreading and delays in vaccine supplies."

Suga also pledged to develop Japan's own vaccines that would be provided globally. "In the future, we would supply [the vaccines] to the world," he said.

To prepare for future pandemics, Suga said Japan would be "improving the clinical trial environment, including through capacity building support."

The Japanese government unveiled a long-term strategy on Tuesday to enable the speedy development and rollout of new vaccines. Japan's lengthy approval process has been a major hurdle in vaccinating the population amid the COVID-19 pandemic.