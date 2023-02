TOKYO -- Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo is building the first factory in Japan for a homegrown mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, with a planned capacity of 20 million doses a year by fiscal 2024, Nikkei has learned.

Production equipment has been installed at a plant run by subsidiary Daiichi Sankyo Biotech, based near Tokyo in Kitamoto. Daiichi Sankyo in January filed for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, now in development.