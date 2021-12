Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

ISTANBUL -- Turkey kicked off mass production of its homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac on Wednesday, after authorities gave emergency use authorization.

Turkey says clinical trials have shown that Turkovac is more effective than China's Sinovac vaccine. (Anadolu Agency)

Turkovac touted as 'better than Sinovac,' but some question hurried approval process

Turkey begins production of own COVID vaccine, promising to share

