ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

COVID wipes out 16,000 jobs at Japan office equipment makers

Ricoh and Canon trims business as clients work from home

Five major office equipment manufacturers, including Ricoh and Canon, have eliminated jobs, mainly overseas, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shift to digital documents. 
YUKINORI HANADA and TAKESHI HASHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's five major office equipment makers, including Ricoh and Canon, cut their combined payrolls by about 16,000 between January and September, mostly overseas, as demand for their products slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei has learned.

Ricoh eliminated about 6,400 jobs through voluntary retirements of sales and maintenance personnel overseas, and by consolidating manufacturing after it opened a new factory in China in July.

Canon dismissed about 4,100 employees during the same period, including sales staff for its office equipment and cameras business in Europe and the U.S. It also cut positions by combining business units overseas, such those providing maintenance.

Konica Minolta shed about 2,700 workers, while Xerox of the U.S. and Fujifilm Holdings let go about 1,500 and 900 employees, respectively.

The total number of job cuts is equal to around 4% of all employees at the five big companies and 7% of workers in their office equipment businesses.

Demand for printers and copiers was already on the decline as businesses shift from paper to digital documents. Then, as the pandemic hit, many companies ordered staff to work from home, further depressing demand.

On top of that, the coronavirus delayed business deals due to office closures. According to U.S. market researcher IDC, 2.46 million A3 multifunction printers sold from January to September, down 22% from the same period a year earlier. As demand for printing fell, so has demand for supplies such as ink cartridges, and maintenance.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close