COVID wipes out 16,000 jobs at Japan office equipment makers

TOKYO -- Japan's five major office equipment makers, including Ricoh and Canon, cut their combined payrolls by about 16,000 between January and September, mostly overseas, as demand for their products slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei has learned.

Ricoh eliminated about 6,400 jobs through voluntary retirements of sales and maintenance personnel overseas, and by consolidating manufacturing after it opened a new factory in China in July.

Canon dismissed about 4,100 employees during the same period, including sales staff for its office equipment and cameras business in Europe and the U.S. It also cut positions by combining business units overseas, such those providing maintenance.

Konica Minolta shed about 2,700 workers, while Xerox of the U.S. and Fujifilm Holdings let go about 1,500 and 900 employees, respectively.

The total number of job cuts is equal to around 4% of all employees at the five big companies and 7% of workers in their office equipment businesses.

Demand for printers and copiers was already on the decline as businesses shift from paper to digital documents. Then, as the pandemic hit, many companies ordered staff to work from home, further depressing demand.

On top of that, the coronavirus delayed business deals due to office closures. According to U.S. market researcher IDC, 2.46 million A3 multifunction printers sold from January to September, down 22% from the same period a year earlier. As demand for printing fell, so has demand for supplies such as ink cartridges, and maintenance.