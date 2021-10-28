China holds out on 'zero COVID' goal ahead of Beijing Olympics

DALIAN/GUANGZHOU, China -- China is ramping up its push to end a coronavirus outbreak with less than 100 days until the Winter Olympics in Beijing, an event President Xi Jinping considers a key steppingstone toward solidifying a rare third term as leader.

On the outskirts of the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou, the final touches are being put on an expansive complex consisting of rows upon rows of white buildings.

Construction on the Guangzhou International Health Station, China's first dedicated quarantine facility for arrivals from overseas, began in June. The buildings themselves were mostly completed in September, with the work now focusing on roads and other features.

"We still don't know exactly when it will open, but it's probably going to be soon," a source familiar with the matter said.

While most countries pivot away from a zero-tolerance approach, focusing instead of vaccine rollouts and learning to live with the coronavirus, China is doubling down on its zero-COVID strategy. The roughly 5,000-room Guangzhou complex cost more than 1.7 billion yuan ($266 million), China's Xinhua News Agency reports, and will use robots to distribute meals and disinfect surfaces to minimize human contact.

China requires all arrivals from overseas to completely isolate themselves for two to four weeks. Though travelers can currently spend this time in hotel rooms, plans are to start monitoring them more closely at dedicated quarantine facilities like those in Guangzhou.

A Chinese health official on Sept. 29 urged cities with large volumes of international arrivals to build similar complexes. Facilities are planned for Dongguan and Shenzhen.

Rows of white three-story buildings make up the Guangzhou International Health Station, a dedicated quarantine facility for incoming travelers. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)

In addition to the four-week quarantine at a hotel, the northeastern city of Shenyang this month began requiring international travelers to undergo observation for another four weeks. While they may leave home during this period, they must take a PCR test every other week and are discouraged from making unnecessary outings or using public transportation, according to the city government.

A cumulative 110,000 or so cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in China thus far, fewer than in Japan or the U.S., data from Johns Hopkins University shows. But cases appear to be picking back up. New locally transmitted cases have increased to between 10 and 60 a day since Oct. 19, up from the single digits through mid-October. They are now being reported across 12 different provinces.

The Chinese government is responding to the uptick as it has throughout the pandemic, by locking down entire cities and launching large-scale PCR testing drives. Gansu Province shut down all tourist spots, movies and theaters. The Beijing Marathon, originally scheduled for this coming Sunday, has been postponed.

The central government is urging caution even in areas with no community spread so far. The city of Chengdu canceled its marathon in late October, while Dalian decided to take a major job fair in November online instead.

China's austere approach contrasts sharply from the rest of the world, which is striving toward a new normal to revive economic activity. The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on vaccinated foreign travelers starting Nov. 8. Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are also easing coronavirus-related curbs.

Meanwhile, China continues to aim for zero cases as the Beijing Olympics approach in February. The Xi administration hopes to host the event without causing a spike in infections to demonstrate China's recovery from the pandemic and increase global prestige. At a Politburo meeting on Sept. 29, Xi called for continued quarantine measures to preserve China's progress on curbing the virus.

China plans to hold several international sporting events through December, according to authorities including the General Administration of Sport. These competitions will serve as trial runs for transportation options and quarantine measures to be used at the Olympics. Spectators will likely be required to be vaccinated, as at the upcoming Games.

More than 1 billion people in China have been fully vaccinated, accounting for well over 70% of the country's population. But Chinese-made shots are believed to be less effective than those from Pfizer and Moderna.

"A lack of trust in our vaccines may factor into why the government continues to impose harsh quarantine requirements," a Dalian resident in his 30s said.