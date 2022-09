SHANGHAI -- Chengdu, one of China's biggest cities, will be locked down from Thursday evening as it battles a COVID-19 outbreak with fresh curbs imposed nationwide including in southern factory hub Shenzhen and the northern port of Dalian.

The measures in Chengdu, home to factories run by Toyota Motor and Apple supplier Foxconn, will affect most of its 21 million people in the biggest shutdown since Shanghai's 25 million residents were confined to their homes for two months earlier this year.