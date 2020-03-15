China's Evergrande and others promote properties online on virus fears

GUANGZHOU -- One of China's largest property companies Evergrande Group is conducting online marketing of properties amid the coronavirus outbreak and introducing large discounts to encourage sales, but analysts see little upside for the industry in the short term.

Evergrande has developed a smartphone app, called Hengfangtong, to showcase condominiums and offices. The app enables users to look around the property, enter different rooms, as well as parking lots, common hallways and other facilities.

In the middle of February, Evergrande launched a marketing campaign on Hengfangtong, selling properties at 25% discounts. In March, the discounts had narrowed slightly to 22%. The company also said it would refund buyers any difference in prices if they found cheaper deals elsewhere until May 10.

Within three days of the launch on Feb. 13, the company signed 47,540 preliminary contracts and collected down payments on those deals, according to Evergrande officials. The contracts, if completed, will bring in revenues of 58 billion yuan ($8.33 billion).

But how many of those deals would actually close is unclear. A real estate analyst was pessimistic about the outlook: "Only a very small number of preliminary contracts won online by Evergrande and other companies will reach definitive agreements."

An eerily quiet shopping boulevard in Wuhan © Reuters

A few other realty companies are also promoting their properties online, though on a much smaller scale. For example, Kaisa Group Holdings has cut prices by 5%, while Poly Developments and Holdings Group has offered a discount of 1% in certain areas.

The coronavirus outbreak in China had led to virtual shutdowns of cities, making it hard for companies to market their properties through showrooms. As the country battled to contain the virus, consumer appetite was also lukewarm.

Sales contracts in January decreased 6% in value from a year earlier for Evergrande, 6.4% for Kaisa and as much as around 30% for Poly.

While the government has now said that the virus is under control in the country, analysts said even a temporary halt in sales could deal a heavy blow to realty companies. A deterioration in cash flow could hamper procurement of sites on which to build and construct while a disruption in supply chains could also hike the prices of materials.

Industry watchers now expect an increase in corporate bond issues by real estate companies, especially from mid-sized and smaller ones, to cover operating funds.

Regional industry groups are calling for an easing of regulations by the government, such as a cut in the size of down payments and reduction or exemption of taxes levied on secondhand properties.

"Sales operations have completely stopped overnight. Companies are under tremendous funding pressure," an industry group in Anhui Province said.

But the central government is unlikely to introduce bold measures to stimulate the industry, given that it has been toughening regulations on property trading since 2016 to prevent bubbles forming.

Homes and offices sold in 2019 totaled 1,715.58 million square meters, down 0.1% from the previous year, according to the National Statistics Bureau.

The inventory of homes will continue to increase in the coming several months because of coronavirus, a research company said.