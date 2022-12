SHANGHAI -- Shanghai's historic Bund district and downtown core are largely deserted as COVID-19 infections rip across the financial hub and beyond, while millions take refuge at home after China abruptly rolled back years of ultra-strict virus curbs.

Like in the capital Beijing, Shanghai's hospitals and medical clinics have been swamped with patients seeking treatment as pharmacies run short of ibuprofen and Lianhua Qingwen, a popular brand of anti-inflammatory drug.