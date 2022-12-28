ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Coronavirus

China's international travel recovery 'unforecastable'

COVID surge means any return to normality likely to be gradual

Travellers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport on Dec. 27.   © Reuters
CK TAN and RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writers | China

SHANGHAI/TOKYO -- Massive numbers of infections and unaccounted fatalities following China's loosening of "zero-COVID" restrictions mean that any recovery in international travel to and from the country is likely to be gradual.

China's planned ending of travel restrictions lifted financial markets in the region Tuesday with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rising more than 1% in midday trading. Chinese online travel platforms, including Trip.com and Qunar, reported a sharp surge in airfare searches with Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea among the popular destinations.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close