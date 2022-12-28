China's international travel recovery 'unforecastable'

SHANGHAI/TOKYO -- Massive numbers of infections and unaccounted fatalities following China's loosening of "zero-COVID" restrictions mean that any recovery in international travel to and from the country is likely to be gradual.

China's planned ending of travel restrictions lifted financial markets in the region Tuesday with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rising more than 1% in midday trading. Chinese online travel platforms, including Trip.com and Qunar, reported a sharp surge in airfare searches with Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea among the popular destinations.