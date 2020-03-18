ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

China says Japan-developed drug Avigan works against coronavirus

Fujifilm group member's flu medicine to be recommended for treatment

SHIN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer
The Chinese government has been conducting clinical research on a treatment for COVID-19.   © AP

DALIAN, China -- An influenza medicine developed by a Fujifilm Holdings group member is effective against the novel coronavirus, the Chinese government said Tuesday.

The government plans to officially recommend the drug's use for treatment. Fujifilm Toyama Chemical developed favipiravir, sold under the brand Avigan.

"It has a high degree of safety and is clearly effective in treatment," said Zhang Xinmin, director of the science ministry's China National Center for Biotechnology Development, in a news conference. Fujifilm Toyama Chemical developed the drug in 2014, and it has been provided to patients in Japan as treatment for the novel coronavirus since February.

On Wednesday, shares in Fujifilm were untraded in Tokyo in early morning on a glut of buy orders after the Chinese government's announcement.

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical signed a patent-licensing agreement for favipiravir with Fujifilm in 2016. The drugmaker received clearance to produce the drug from Chinese authorities in February and can ramp up output of a generic version.

The clinical trial was conducted at hospitals in Wuhan and Shenzhen, with 200 patients participating. Test results for those receiving the drug turned negative in a shorter period, and their pneumonia symptoms improved at a higher rate.

