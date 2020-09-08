China says Wuhan is 'safe' and open for foreign investment

WUHAN, China -- Executives from 20 foreign companies visited Wuhan recently, invited to hear about a rebound in the city that was the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak back in December.

"Wuhan is a safe city," Ying Yong, the Communist Party secretary of Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, told the representatives from businesses such as Citibank and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca as well as foreign media based in China.

For months, Beijing has sought to quell international criticism over its initial handling of the outbreak, which ultimately spread globally. China also needs foreign direct investment as it rebuilds an economy that was slowing in recent years even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recovery, both economically and socially, has been on a stable path thanks to state assistance and an informed public that follows the government's preventive measures. In Wuhan, residents flock to food markets and parks, many donning masks despite the summer heat, as wearing them is mandatory when taking public transport and visiting malls.

"Business has recovered by 70% compared to pre-outbreak," a cabdriver said.

"Schools are the safest place now," said Yang Hong, principal of Changchun Street Elementary School. About 3,600 students have returned to the school since Sept. 1, the first time since the city was locked down Jan. 23. Their temperatures are taken three times daily, Yang said, while teachers like herself are certified to work after taking two health tests.

Students attend class at Changchun Street Elementary School on Sept. 4: About 3,600 children have returned to the school since Sept. 1. (Photo by CK Tan)

Wuhan, a transport hub in central China, also is home to leading domestic and multinational companies. Businesses that were affected by the nearly three-month lockdown said operations have resumed.

"We recovered 100% of our production line pretty quickly," said Zhou Lipin, a spokesperson for Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable, without giving details.

This comes as net profit for Yangtze Optical declined by 40% to 262 million yuan ($38.3 million) in the first half of the year on operating income of 3.4 billion yuan. The lockdown halted key production facilities in Hubei until March 11. The Hong Kong-listed company, whose products are used in telecommunications, is the world's largest maker of optical fiber.

Similarly, about 80% of Japanese companies operating in Hubei including Nissan Motor and tire maker Bridgestone reported a profit decline due to the virus, a study by the Japan External Trade Organization found.

Even so, China looks to portray Wuhan as the poster child of its recovery as major countries including the U.S. remain gripped by the pandemic.

"Wuhan can offer to the world how an early discovery and mass control can lead to prevention and recovery," said Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the host of the Wuhan trip.

Wuhan Railway Station: More people are traveling as life returns to normal in the city in central China. (Photo by CK Tan)

But not all agree with that notion, even among Wuhan residents. Some people who spoke with Nikkei Asian Review on the street questioned the state response in the early days.

"Had the government told us to wear a mask and take prevention measures earlier, we would not have seen so many deaths," said a middle-aged man who requested anonymity. "My cousin lost three out of six family members."

Wuhan accounted for 3,869 deaths, or 83% of China's confirmed total as of the end of August.

Some people are concerned about the sustainability of an economic recovery driven mainly by state-induced investments.

"This is built by a state-linked company," said an office worker with the surname Jia, pointing to subway construction that began before the pandemic. "Some of my friends are still jobless."