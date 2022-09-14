ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

China scrubs starvation reports during Xinjiang virus lockdown

Beijing removes online posts about people eating foliage, lack of medical care

Residents stand next to a cordoned-off fruit stall in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China's censors are scrubbing online claims about starvation and lack of medical care during a virus lockdown in its Xinjiang region, where Beijing already stands accused of committing rights abuses.

Under its strict zero-COVID policy, China has been shutting down cities and regions to quash outbreaks, including a two-month lockdown of Shanghai's 25 million residents earlier this year. It has yet to officially confirm the curbs in far-western Xinjiang, home to mostly Muslim minority groups.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close