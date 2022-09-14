China scrubs starvation reports during Xinjiang virus lockdown

HONG KONG -- China's censors are scrubbing online claims about starvation and lack of medical care during a virus lockdown in its Xinjiang region, where Beijing already stands accused of committing rights abuses.

Under its strict zero-COVID policy, China has been shutting down cities and regions to quash outbreaks, including a two-month lockdown of Shanghai's 25 million residents earlier this year. It has yet to officially confirm the curbs in far-western Xinjiang, home to mostly Muslim minority groups.