Coronavirus

China suspends major platform that doubted Beijing COVID policies

Dingxiang Yuan posted articles debunking use of traditional medicine for virus

Now-suspended DXY, backed by tech giant Tencent, has at least 30 million followers on China's three major social apps.
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China has suspended a health platform followed by tens of millions that debunked COVID-19 misinformation and criticized the government's boosting of traditional medicine as a treatment for the respiratory illness.

Regulators blocked platform Dingxiang Yuan's (DXY) ability to post articles to accounts on popular social media apps including Twitter-like Weibo, WeChat and TikTok's Chinese equivalent Douyin from this week, a source briefed on the matter told Nikkei Asia. The accounts will not be unfrozen without official approval, the source added.

