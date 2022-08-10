China suspends major platform that doubted Beijing COVID policies

HONG KONG -- China has suspended a health platform followed by tens of millions that debunked COVID-19 misinformation and criticized the government's boosting of traditional medicine as a treatment for the respiratory illness.

Regulators blocked platform Dingxiang Yuan's (DXY) ability to post articles to accounts on popular social media apps including Twitter-like Weibo, WeChat and TikTok's Chinese equivalent Douyin from this week, a source briefed on the matter told Nikkei Asia. The accounts will not be unfrozen without official approval, the source added.