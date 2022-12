SHANGHAI/HONG KONG -- China is loosening curbs in the wake of mass protests over its zero-COVID policy, but exiting the controversial strategy hinges on a key stumbling block: vaccinating more seniors.

Thousands hit the streets nationwide last week in an unprecedented challenge to almost three years of some of the world's strictest virus measures, which hammered the world's No. 2 economy and put it on track for its lowest annual growth in decades.