ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

China withdraws reprimand of virus whistleblower

Beijing calls for disciplining police over 'improper' punishment of Li Wenliang

TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer
The death of Li Wenliang in February sparked an outpouring of grief and outrage in China.   © Reuters

BEIJING -- Chinese authorities on Thursday retracted the reprimand issued to a Wuhan doctor who tried to sound the alarm about the novel coronavirus early in the outbreak and came to be widely seen as a martyr after his death from the disease.

The National Supervisory Commission concluded after an investigation that the admonition of Li Wenliang was "improper" and did not follow appropriate law-enforcement procedures. It called for punishing the Wuhan police, who issued the reprimand.

Local security officials withdrew the reprimand and apologized to Li's family.

Li, an ophthalmologist, began noticing cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in December and sent warnings to fellow doctors on social media about the illness, which resembled severe acute respiratory syndrome. The SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003 sickened thousands and killed hundreds in China and beyond.

Wuhan authorities summoned Li on Jan. 3 and forced him to sign a letter accusing him of spreading misinformation online and disrupting the social order.

Li later contracted the virus and died on Feb. 7. The ensuing outcry among netizens likely contributed to the government's about-face on his punishment.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media