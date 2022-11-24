ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Chinese cities break from COVID easing edict as cases smash record

Local authorities under pressure to cut infections dump Beijing's playbook

A virus prevention worker guards the entrance to an office building in Beijing's Central Business District. Parts of the capital are deserted after a COVID lockdown.   © Reuters
ECHO WONG, PAK YIU and GRACE LI, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- Cities across China are ignoring a government edict to ease COVID-19 restrictions as they struggle to contain a surge in infections, which smashed a daily case record Thursday.

Beijing this month announced it would relax a controversial zero-COVID strategy, but the rapid spread of highly infectious variants is putting local governments between a rock and a hard place as they scramble to balance those top-down orders against their own efforts to bring down cases while keeping their economies afloat.

