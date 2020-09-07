ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Coronavirus

India surpasses Brazil as No. 2 in COVID-19 infections

The world cries out for a 'goddess' of prosperity as woes pile up

AstraZeneca starts coronavirus vaccine trials in Japan

Hong Kong staff at Chinese banks pressured to take COVID test

Coronavirus

Chinese drugmaker gives trial coronavirus vaccine to staff

Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech hopes to get production license this year

Sinovac Biotech's experimental vaccine for the new coronavirus before being administered to volunteers in Brazil last month. The company is also giving the proposed vaccine to its employees in China.   © AP
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI - Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech has begun to administer a coronavirus vaccine to thousands of its staff as the race to secure an immunization for COVID-19 enters advanced clinical trials.

Some 3,000 employees and family members had been injected with the vaccine developed by the Nasdaq-listed company, according to the Sina Finance website and other reports quoting a Sinovac spokesperson on Sunday.

The move is seen as an approach to expand the number of trial samples in order to meet the company's target of obtaining a production license by the end of the year. It also serves to protect employees in case of a rebound of the epidemic in the coming winter, the company said.

China recorded the first outbreak of COVID-19 last December in a wholesale market in Wuhan and strict preventive measures including international travel bans have remained in place even as life has normalized.

Sinovac is one of the three Chinese companies conducting pre-production phase three clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine under a fast-track program approved by the government. Beside China, the trials are also taking place in countries that include Indonesia and Brazil.

The company, which is capable of producing 300 million doses of its CoronaVac vaccine, hopes to go into mass production by the end of the year.

Last month, Sinovac signed an agreement with Indonesia's PT Bio Farma, promising to supply 40 million doses of CoronaVac before March 2021. Sinovac will consider densely populated countries with huge outbreaks but with few research and development capabilities as its export markets, Sinovac's president Yin Weidong told a forum on Sunday.

China in July approved the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines involving military and front line health care workers. State-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm Group took the lead by offering free injections while ramping up production output of its COVID-19 vaccine to 300 million doses annually, from 200 million doses.

Sinopharm had reportedly said it hoped to commercialize its vaccines by the end of 2020, pricing them at less than 1,000 yuan ($147) for two doses.

Russia became the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine last month with a personal endorsement by President Vladimir Putin who gave it to his daughter even though the vaccine had not undergone Phase 3 clinical trials.

The U.K. medical journal The Lancet in a Sept. 4 report questioned the "safety and effectiveness" of vaccines without going through a standard trial process.

The World Health Organization had repeatedly warned that while a vaccine was vital in the fight against the coronavirus, it would not extinguish the pandemic completely and finding one would not be easy.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close