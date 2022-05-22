ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Chinese medicine shortage hits Taiwan as omicron surges

Ingredient prices soar as residents rush to get hold of treatment

Liu An Tang, a Chinese herbal medicine shop in Taipei, has been struggling to keep up with demand for ingredients used in NRICM 101, a COVID treatment. (Photo by Lauly Li)
LAULY LI and CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia tech correspondents | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Liu An Tang, a 110-year-old Chinese herbal medicine shop, stands on Dihua Street, a vibrant lane in the historical district of Taipei that is also home to tea sellers, textile traders and hipster boutiques. The store is normally quiet on weekdays, but in recent weeks, the phone has been ringing almost constantly -- and the callers are all after the same thing.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close