TAIPEI -- Liu An Tang, a 110-year-old Chinese herbal medicine shop, stands on Dihua Street, a vibrant lane in the historical district of Taipei that is also home to tea sellers, textile traders and hipster boutiques. The store is normally quiet on weekdays, but in recent weeks, the phone has been ringing almost constantly -- and the callers are all after the same thing.
Coronavirus
Chinese medicine shortage hits Taiwan as omicron surges
Ingredient prices soar as residents rush to get hold of treatment