Coronavirus latest: CanSino's vaccine approved for military use in China

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Global cases have reached 10,114,726, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The worldwide death toll has hit 501,206.

To see how the disease has spread, view our virus tracker charts:

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

Monday, June 29

2:50 p.m. China's military has received the greenlight to use a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics after clinical trials proved it was safe and somewhat effective, Reuters reports. The vaccine, Ad5-nCoV, is one of eight candidates being developed by Chinese companies and researchers that have been approved to advance to human trials.

2:15 p.m. Toyota Motor says its grobal production in May tumbled 54.4% from a year earlier to 366,000 units due to the pandemic's impact, registering the largest fall since 2004 when comparable data became available. Meanwhile, its global sales fell 31.8% in May, showing improvement from the record-low 46.3% drop in April, as global demand has been recovering led by the U.S. and Chinese markets.

1:58 p.m. India reports 19,459 new cases for the past 24 hours, down from the 19,906 recorded the previous day, bringing the country's total to 548,318. The country's 16,475 deaths are up 380 since Sunday morning.

12:20 p.m. Thailand's manufacturing production index for May dropped 23.19% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and air conditioners due to the pandemic, the industry ministry says.

11:50 a.m. Vietnam's gross domestic product for the April-June period grew 0.36% from a year earlier, government data shows, against an expansion of 6.73% for the same period last year.

11:30 a.m. Australia's second most populous state is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions now that 75 cases have been detected in Victoria in the past 24 hours -- enough to make it Australia's biggest daily outbreak since April 11.

10:48 a.m. South Korea will allow some spectators into stadiums to watch professional baseball and football games, with numbers and start dates to be confirmed later this week. Games have been held since May with no spectators. The news comes as the country confirms 42 new infections on Monday, down from 62 a day ago.

10:10 a.m. China reports 12 new cases as of the end of Sunday, down from 17 a day earlier. Five of the new cases were so-called imported ones involving travelers from overseas. The seven local infections were all in Beijing, as the capital tries to rein in a recent outbreak.

9:20 a.m. Retail sales in Japan tumbled 12.3% in May, marking a double-digit drop for the second straight month, as the pandemic and lockdown measures delivered a heavy blow to consumer confidence. Spending on big ticket items such as cars slumped, as well as clothing and general merchandise.

7:25 a.m. The death toll from COVID-19 reaches half a million people on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A priest wearing personal protective equipment prays over the coffin of a person who died from COVID-19 during a funeral at a cemetery in Mumbai, India on June 27. © Reuters

7:20 a.m. Brazil reports 30,476 new cases in the past 24 hours and 552 additional deaths. The nation has now registered 1,344,143 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,622 deaths.

Sunday, June 28

10:00 p.m. Beijing has tested about a third of the Chinese capital's population so far as authorities seek to control a mid-June coronavirus outbreak stemming from a wholesale market. As of noon Sunday, China's capital had collected 8.29 million patient samples and completed 7.69 million tests, a city official says.

7:00 p.m. Tokyo records 60 new infections on Sunday, hitting the highest daily total since May 4.

11:55 a.m. The global coronavirus pandemic threatens to send capital fleeing from emerging economies, as falling exports and a dearth of tourists cause foreign reserves to dry up. Weaker local currencies also make servicing external debts harder.

10:14 a.m. Mainland China on Sunday reports 17 new coronavirus cases, mostly in Beijing, taking the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,500. The death toll stands at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.

6:07 a.m. American Airlines Group expects to have between 10% and 20% more workers than needed in July 2021, Chief Executive Doug Parker tells employees and says that avoiding furloughs will be difficult.

2:18 a.m. A pledging summit on Saturday raises 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to tackle COVID-19. The event was part of a joint initiative by the European Commission and the advocacy group Global Citizen and included a star-studded globally televised and streamed concert, Reuters reports.

Saturday, June 27

9:21 p.m. Delta Air Lines says late on Friday it will soon send warning notices to about 2,500 pilots regarding possible furloughs at the airline, as the industry takes a huge blow after the coronavirus pandemic slashed air travel demand, Reuters reports.

5:53 p.m. Indonesia reports its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 1,385 new cases, taking the total to 52,812. The country's health ministry also says there have been 37 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,720.

4:38 p.m. Indonesia's central bank is ready to further finance the government's budget deficit and "share the burden" of fighting the coronavirus outbreak, the bank's chief told an online seminar on Saturday, Reuters reports.

2:50 p.m. Australia's state of Victoria records 41 new cases on Saturday, double the daily rate seen a week ago, struggling to gain control over the pandemic while the rest of the country continues easing social distancing restrictions.

1:30 p.m. India reports over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data shows, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi.

1:15 p.m. Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona waste water collected in March 2019, nine months before the COVID-19 disease was identified in China, the University of Barcelona says.

7:00 a.m. Brazil reports 46,860 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 990 additional deaths. The country has logged 1,274,974 total confirmed cases of the virus and 55,961 deaths.

4:07 a.m. United Airlines will restart twice-weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai on July 8, according to the company.

3:02 a.m. Japanese materials group Teijin has ramped up production of carbon fiber in Germany in response to growing demand for the strong yet lightweight material for use in medical devices.

2:31 a.m. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says new coronavirus cases are flattening in 34 states but urges people to still adhere to social distancing rules.

1:00 a.m. AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is probably the world's leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development, says Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's chief scientist. Moderna's vaccine candidate was "not far behind." The two are among more than 200 candidate vaccines, 15 of which have entered clinical trials, she said.

12:24 a.m. Low-cost international carrier NokScoot has become the second Thai airline to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic after the company's board of directors voted for its liquidation.

12:22 a.m. Texas Gov. Abbott orders bars to close down again and restaurants to reduce occupancy by 50% as the number of coronavirus infections in the state rises. U.S. share prices fall in the morning, dragging down the Dow Jones Industrial Average around 600 points at the start of trading.

