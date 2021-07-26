Coronavirus latest: China's new cases double

Nikkei Asia is tracking the spread of the coronavirus that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Cumulative global cases have reached 194,087,699, according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The worldwide death toll has hit 4,158,226.

For more information about the spread of COVID-19 and the progress of vaccination around the world, please see our interactive charts and maps.

Monday, July 26 (Tokyo time)

9:49 a.m. China reports 76 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday, up from 32 a day earlier. Local infections accounted for 40 of the new cases, compared with only five a day earlier, the National Health Commission says. Thirty-nine of the local cases were in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and one in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 92,605, and the death toll remains at 4,636.

Sunday, July 25

11:03 p.m. Ho Chi Minh City residents will be barred from going out, except for medical treatment and food, for 12 hours from 6 p.m. Monday local time.

Members of households in high-risk areas cannot leave to buy food, and local authorities will supply them with necessities, Tuoi Tre News reports.

9:20 p.m. The International Olympic Committee is loosening COVID-19 victory ceremony protocols at all venues over the coming days, allowing gold, silver and bronze medalists to unmask for 30 seconds on the podium to be photographed with appropriate physical distancing.

"At no point during this limited time should the athletes be invited to join each other on the gold-medal platform," the IOC says. "They must remain on their dedicated platform respecting the original distance." They can then put their masks back on for other photos.

Not every athlete is being so careful. For example, the winners of the women's cycling road race on Sunday are photographed standing beside one another and touching while wearing their medals but no masks.

9:17 p.m. Indonesian restrictions that would have expired Sunday are being extended to Aug. 2, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo says. But he also announced some adjustments, such as allowing traditional markets that sell basic daily necessities to open as usual with strict health protocols.

7:30 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike have met to discuss the Olympics and COVID-19 countermeasures, with Koike saying they agreed the games are going "very smoothly."

In a nearly hourlong meeting at the prime minister's official residence, they agreed to hold a smooth Paralympics, Koike tells reporters.

5:10 p.m. Malaysia's cumulative cases reach 1,013,438, topping 1 million for the first time, after a record 17,045 new daily cases are reported.

5:05 p.m. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reports 1,763 new daily cases as the Olympics continue. The state of emergency in Tokyo runs through Aug. 22 -- two weeks after the closing ceremony and two days before the Paralympics open.

2:04 p.m. India reports 39,742 new daily COVID-19 cases. The death toll rose by 535, with the total reaching 420,551, according to government data.

1:50 p.m. The Biden administration is thinking about donating more vaccines to Vietnam, its ambassador to the U.S. says, as the Southeast Asian country struggles to control the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. Vietnam has just taken delivery of 3 million Moderna doses shipped from the U.S., bringing to 5 million the number it has been given by Washington via the global COVAX vaccine-sharing program. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing rapid outbreaks, with daily cases repeatedly hitting new highs.

1:21 p.m. Hanoi's Department of Transport has banned public transportation, including buses, taxis, and passenger and delivery services on ride-hailing apps, as part of a broader lockdown.

Exceptions include the transportation of passengers or "public missions" and the distribution of essential items, such as from supermarkets.

10:16 a.m. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reports 141 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 163 the day before. But there are fears of new infections following an anti-lockdown in protest in state capital Sydney that drew thousands of people, many of them without masks. "In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was? It broke my heart," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian tells reporters.

2:44 a.m. French police fire teargas as clashes erupt during protests in central Paris against COVID-19 restrictions and a vaccination campaign.

Police try to push back protesters near the capital's Gare Saint-Lazare railway station after they had knocked over a police motorbike ridden by two officers, according to TV media reports. Images show a heavy police presence on the capital's streets. Scuffles between police and demonstrators also break out the Champs-Elysees thoroughfare, where traffic is halted.

1:50 a.m. New cases in Turkey jump to 12,381, the highest mark since mid-May and nearly triple the low that from earlier in the month, according to Health Ministry data. Fifty-eight deaths are also recorded.

Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000. They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May. Most of the last restrictions were lifted this month.

Saturday, July 24

9:41 p.m. Vietnam's health ministry reports 7,968 coronavirus infections, a record daily increase and up from Friday's record of 7,307. More than two-thirds of the cases are in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry says. Meanwhile, Hanoi suspends motorbike delivery services in the capital city, including by companies such as ride-hailing firms Grab and GoJek, adding to its existing restrictions.

4:49 p.m. Tokyo reports 1,128 COVID-19 cases as Japan's capital kicks off the Olympic Games. Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January. The number tends to be lower on holidays and weekends due to less testing.

4:33 p.m. Malaysia's health ministry records the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic with 15,902 new coronavirus cases being reported. This brings the cumulative number of cases in the country to 996,393.

12:10 p.m. Tokyo 2020 says they failed to hand out PCR test kits to some athletes this week at the Olympic Village due to a shortage. According to the "Playbook" guidelines, athletes are subject to daily tests. Organizers say that more test kits will be delivered today.

