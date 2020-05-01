Coronavirus latest: Maruti Suzuki India sells no cars in April

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.



Friday, May 1

4 p.m. Tokyo has confirmed 165 new daily cases, sources tell Nikkei, a sharp increase from two days earlier when the capital counted fewer than 50 new infections.

3:27 p.m. Maruti Suzuki, India's top-selling carmaker and majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, reports zero April sales in the country due to the pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

3:20 p.m. Passenger numbers at London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, were down 97% in April and are likely to remain weak. The airport's first quarter revenue fell 12.7%, according to Reuters.

2:30 p.m. Gambling revenues in Macau plunged 96.8% in April year-on-year, with casinos reeling in the world's biggest casino hub as authorities imposed a raft of measures to keep visitors away to contain the coronavirus outbreak. April's figure of 754 million patacas ($94.64 million) was in line with analyst expectations of a drop of around 95%.

1:05 p.m. A Japanese government panel of medical experts considers the current emergency steps necessary "for the time being," despite a downtrend in daily infections, a Japanese minister said Friday. The panel also advised people to change their behavior "completely" until new infections fall below "a certain level," Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

12:40 p.m. Malaysia will allow most businesses to reopen on May 4, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Friday, easing restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Businesses that involve large gatherings of people will not be allowed to reopen, Muhyiddin said in a televised address. Malaysia has shut all nonessential businesses and schools, banned public gatherings and restricted travel since March 18.



12:20 p.m. South Korean exports plunged in April at their fastest pace since the global financial crisis, signaling a bleak outlook for international trade as the pandemic paralyses the world economy and shatters demand. Exports dived 24.3% on the year in April, trade ministry data showed Friday, the worst contraction since May 2009. Shipments slipped 0.7% the previous month.

11:00 a.m. Amazon.com on Thursday said it may post its first quarterly loss in five years, even as its revenue surges, because it is spending at least $4 billion in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including plans to test its employees for COVID-19. This quarter, with government-mandated lockdowns in full swing, Amazon said it could see a 28% rise in revenue to $81 billion.

10:20 a.m. Boeing raised $25 billion in a bond offering on Thursday, which it said helped it avoid taking government aid during the coronavirus-induced travel downturn. The jet maker has been trying to bring its 737 MAX into service after two fatal crashes, while the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the aviation industry.

9:00 a.m. Core consumer prices in Tokyo fell for the first time in three years in April, slipping 0.1% on the year, a sign that slumping energy costs and weak demand could bring back deflation. The index includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices.



7:40 a.m. Gilead Sciences, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir, on Thursday said it will work with international partners to expand production of the promising COVID-19 treatment. The company said it still expects to have more than 1 million remdesivir treatment courses by December, "with plans to be able to produce several million treatment courses in 2021."

7:26 a.m. U.S. President Donald Trump says that he has a "high degree of confidence" the coronavirus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Trump says he saw evidence, but when asked by reporters for specifics, he replies: "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that."

5:00 a.m. U.S. stocks end the month of April on a low note after worse-than-expected unemployment and consumer spending data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls but is still up for April, gaining more than 30% from its most recent low in March.

4:01 a.m. Honda Motor has started making a key component of ventilators in the U.S. state of Ohio.

4:00 a.m. Not only are Jollibee's U.S. acquisitions still losing money, but also the coronavirus pandemic has blown a gaping hole in the Philippine fast-food company's 2020 revenue forecasts. Read more in this week's Company in Focus.

3:18 a.m. Japan's economy is expected to contract by an annualized 21.7% during the April-June quarter, its worst showing since the end of World War II, a Nikkei survey shows.

1:11 a.m. The novel coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic was "not man-made or genetically modified," the top U.S. spy agency says, adding that it continues to study whether the outbreak "was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan."

Thursday, April 30

10:46 p.m. Japan confirms 186 new COVID-19 cases as of 10 p.m., bringing the total to 14,128. The country's death toll rises 22 to 457 people.

10:30 p.m. U.S. stocks open lower after a Labor Department report shows initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled 3.84 million for the week ended April 25.

9:48 p.m. Toyota, Honda and Nissan will accelerate production in China from May as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic earlier than other parts of the world.

8:30 p.m. Thailand will allow some businesses to reopen from May 3, including golf courses and restaurants, as the coronavirus outbreak comes under control.

6:21 p.m. Taiwan says first quarter GDP is expected to have grown 1.54% on the year, lower than the government's previous forecast of 1.8% growth. The shortfall is being attributed to the coronavirus's negative effects on domestic demand.

6:19 p.m. The Philippines reports 276 new infections, up from 254 on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 8,488, with 568 deaths.

6:16 p.m. Indonesia tops the 10,000 mark as it confirms 347 new cases, a leap from the 260 reported on Wednesday. Total cases now stand at 10,118, including 792 fatalities and 1,522 recoveries.

5:07 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai that the government will extend the state of emergency beyond May 6, when it was originally supposed to end.



3:35 p.m. Japan's consumer confidence fell to the lowest level on record in April as the economy struggles with the fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Thursday.

3:12 p.m. About 20 Japanese companies, including Toyota Motor and Canon, will release patents and other intellectual property held in Japan and overseas for free to help fight the new coronavirus, Nikkei has learned. The goal is to make it easier for businesses and research organizations to develop medical devices as well as testing and treatment technologies.

2:32 p.m. Honda restarts its maintenance services in Malaysia after some of restrictions were loosened in the country. But the automaker will not resume production or sales.

2:00 p.m. Speaking in parliament, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledges bottlenecks in stepping up testing for the new coronavirus. He cited capacity constraints, including where to send patients, as a problem.

1:40 p.m. Satellite images gathered on Wednesday by 38North show North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's train at a station in Wonsan, the coastal city where Kim keeps a private compound. Though this does not confirm the North Korean leader is there, officials in South Korea and the U.S. have said he may be sheltering in the compound to avoid the virus.

1:20 p.m. The International Energy Agency says lockdowns around the globe will slash energy demand by 6% in 2020. The Paris-based agency suggests carbon dioxide emissions will also fall as industrial activity declines.

12:02 p.m. Multiple Chinese media reports say this year's Boao forum, originally scheduled for March 24 to March 27, will be canceled altogether due to the pandemic.

10:45 a.m. South Korea reports four new cases, all imported. It is the first time for the country to record no local infections since the outbreak began about two months ago, according to Yonhap.



10:32 a.m. China's National Bureau of Statistics says the Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.8 in April from 52 in March but stayed above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis for a second consecutive month.

9:55 a.m. China's health authority reports four new confirmed cases for Wednesday, a significant decrease from 22 the previous day. All four are imported cases.

9:26 a.m. Japan's industrial output for March fell 3.7 percent from the previous month, government data shows. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 95.8 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry says in a preliminary report.

9:24 a.m. The Nikkei stock index rises in early-hours trading, exceeding 20,000 for the first time since March 9 on hopes that COVID-19 treatments will soon be ready, allowing for economic activity to return to normal.

7:42 a.m. Scientists announce the first effective treatment against the coronavirus, the antiviral medication remdesivir, the AP reports. The U.S. government says it is working to make remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible.

7:35 a.m. More than 11,000 bars and restaurants in Japan have applied for a temporary license for liquor takeout, designed to help ease the blow of the coronavirus outbreak on business.

6:30 a.m. The CEO of All Nippon Airways tells Nikkei that the airline will delay the delivery of aircraft to soften the financial blow from the coronavirus.

5:37 a.m. Toyota Motor extends its stoppage of North American vehicle production by one week to May 11, citing parts supply troubles.

5:30 a.m. The U.S. government plans to accelerate development of a coronavirus vaccine with the goal of having 100 million doses ready by the end of this year, Reuters quoted a senior Trump administration official as saying.



5:00 a.m. U.S. stocks close higher on expectations of an effective COVID-19 treatment, with the Dow up 2.2% and the S&P 500 climbing 2.7%.

4:07 a.m. China's move to enact a biosecurity law, though it may seem abrupt, has actually been prepared for a while. Read more in this week's China up close.

Wednesday, April 29

10:24 p.m. Japan's government plans to extend a nationwide state of emergency beyond its current May 6 end date as the country's coronavirus outbreak has yet to subside.

6:20 p.m. The Chinese film industry is bracing for a 30 billion yuan ($4 billion) loss at the box office this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, domestic media quote the China Film Administration as saying. Most cinemas across the country have been closed since late January, and more than 5,000 will not reopen.

6:00 p.m. Indonesia logs 260 new cases -- lower than 415 the day before -- for a total of 9,771. The Health Ministry says 59% of the infected are men. Of the country's 784 deaths, the ministry says the highest number of victims were ages 30-59, followed by those ages 60-79.

5:10 p.m. The Philippines reports 254 new infections, higher than the 181 on Tuesday, bringing the total known cases there to 8,212, with 558 deaths.

4:10 p.m. Kyrgyzstan is negotiating with the Export-Import Bank of China to restructure $1.8 billion worth of debt, Reuters reports, citing the Central Asian country's deputy prime minister. The Kyrgyz government previously said it would seek debt relief to cushion the pandemic's impact.

2:30 p.m. Japan is considering starting its school year in September rather than April -- in line with much of the world. But this would upend the schedules of families and employers alike. "With such a big change happening, I would like to consider a wide range of options," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says at a lower house budget committee meeting.

2:25 p.m. India's infections rise, while 73 new deaths mark the biggest 24-hour spike yet. The health ministry adds 1,897 new cases to its tally -- higher than the 1,543 recorded Tuesday morning -- with a death toll of 1,007.



2:00 p.m. Thailand reports nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,947, with 54 deaths. The daily increase ticks up from seven on Tuesday, but this still marks the third straight day in single digits.

12:40 p.m. Samsung Electronics expects profit to decline in the second quarter as the crisis hits sales of smartphones and TVs, Reuters reports. The South Korean conglomerate made good on its estimate of a 3% operating profit rise in the first quarter, as stay-home orders supported demand for some products. But looking to the second half of the year, the company warns that "uncertainties driven by COVID-19 will persist as the duration and impact of the pandemic remain unknown."

11:22 a.m. China's parliament will convene its key annual session on May 22, more than two months later than originally planned, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the latest sign that the country is trying to return to business as usual.

10:28 a.m. South Korea confirms nine new cases, down from 14 a day ago. Its total infections reach 10,761, with 246 deaths.

9:30 a.m. Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, up from six on Monday, putting its total number of COVID-19 infections at 82,858. Cases involving overseas travelers rose to 21 on Tuesday from three a day earlier. New cases involving patients infected but not showing symptoms fell to 26 from 40 the previous day.

5:30 a.m. Ford Motor projects that its second-quarter loss will more than double to over $5 billion, from $2 billion in the first quarter, due to the pandemic. The U.S. automaker says that it has enough money to last for the rest of the year.

5:00 a.m. U.S. stocks end flat as states prepare to relax stay-at-home measures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 32 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 declines 0.5%.

4:50 a.m. President Donald Trump plans to order U.S. meat processing plants facing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks to stay open to protect the country's food supply, media outlets report, citing senior administration officials.

3:50 a.m. New York coronavirus hospitalizations drop to a one-month low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says. The three-day rolling average of the number of people newly hospitalized for COVID-19 drops to 953.

3:30 a.m. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. tops 1 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpass 57,000.

Tuesday, April 28

10:31 p.m. Mitsubishi Motors requests 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) in financing from domestic and foreign lenders as the coronavirus pandemic clouds the outlook for the auto industry.

8:45 p.m. The Indian government extends the deadline for the submission of preliminary bids for the purchase of loss-making national carrier Air India to June 30 from April 30, "as per the requests received from the [interested bidders] in view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19," according to an official statement.

8:16 p.m. Japan's ANA Holdings says it had secured 950 billion yen ($8.8 billion) in loans to help it weather the coronavirus crisis. The airline, which is losing nearly 100 billion yen every month, reached an agreement Tuesday for an additional 350 billion yen credit line from private-sector banks, in addition to an existing 150 billion yen credit line.

7:57 p.m. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses the coronavirus pandemic with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and assured him that New Delhi would do its best to prevent the disruption of the supplies of medical products and other commodities traded between the two countries.



7:46 p.m. Singapore's top medical authority says the number of migrant workers infected with coronavirus may be higher than official tallies due to an inability to test everyone staying in all the dormitories at once, according to Reuters. Singapore has stopped testing some symptomatic patients in hard-hit dorms.

The island nation of 5.7 million has nearly 15,000 confirmed infections, largely due to outbreaks in those cramped dormitories housing more than 300,000 workers mostly from South Asian countries.

7:34 p.m. Hong Kong will ease quarantine rules on business travelers and students from mainland China and Macao after the city recorded no new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. Although the exact date of the changes is yet to be revealed, Health Minister Sophia Chan said arrivals deemed to be of economic importance from China will be exempt from the current 14-day compulsory quarantine.

7:10 p.m. Toyota Motor announces that global sales for March fell by 23.8% from a year ago, marking the third consecutive monthly decline. It is the first time the Japanese auto manufacturer has seen a more than 20% drop since 2011, when a massive earthquake in the country affected production.

7:05 p.m. India's unemployment rate fell to 21% in the week ended April 26, the lowest level during lockdown and down from the previous week's 26%, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, a private think tank.

6:36 p.m. Thailand will extend its state of emergency until May 31, a decision made at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, even as new coronavirus cases in the kingdom have declined over the past few weeks. The initial decree was set to expire Thursday.

6:14 p.m. Indonesia confirms 415 new coronavirus infections, nearly doubling Monday's count, taking the total to 9,511. The health ministry also reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 773, while 1,254 people have recovered. Surabaya, Indonesia's second largest city and the capital of East Java Province, on Tuesday started restricting the movements of its residents for 14 days.

5:46 p.m. Malaysia reports 31 new coronavirus cases, raising its total to 5,851, according to Reuters. Its health ministry reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 100.

5:37 p.m. The Philippines reports 181 new infections, down from 198 on Monday, bringing the total to 7,958 with 530 deaths.

5:28 p.m. Japan's pro soccer J-League requests a loan of 20 billion yen ($187 million) from two banks including MUFG Bank, Nikkei has learned. It has asked MUFG Bank and Shoko Chukin Bank to establish a line of credit.

3:40 p.m. Nissan Motor downgrades its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March to a net loss of as much as 95 billion yen ($886 million), as the company continues to be hit severely by the impact of the novel coronavirus crisis.



3:30 p.m. China has criticized India's decision to stop using Chinese testing kits for the new coronavirus due to quality problems. "It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as 'faulty' and look at issues with preemptive prejudice," a spokeman for the Chinese Embassy in India said in a statement. Chinese authorities verified the equipment produced by the two Chinese companies that shipped the gear, the embassy added.

1:30 p.m. HSBC Holdings posts a 48% fall in first-quarter pretax profit, as the funds it set aside for loan losses surged in anticipation of coronavirus-induced defaults. The bank, which draws 95% of its profit from Asia, reported pretax profit of $3.23 billion in the three months ending March 31. That compares with $6.21 billion in the same period a year earlier.

1:24 p.m. India confirms 1,543 new infections, higher than the 1,396 reported on Monday morning, bringing the country's total to 29,435, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The count includes 934 deaths, up by 62 for the biggest 24-hour spike.

11:11 a.m. Civil servants in Hong Kong will return to the office on Monday, now that the territory has recorded no new cases in four of the past eight days. Outdoor recreational areas will also reopen, and the government is considering whether to further ease social distancing rules and relax border control measures.

10:33 a.m. South Korea confirms 14 new cases. While that is up from 10 a day ago, the figure has remained under 20 for more than a week. The nation's total infections are at 10,752, with 244 deaths.

10:30 a.m. The Australian state of New South Wales, home to nearly half of the country's 6,723 Covid-19 cases, says it will relax some restrictions as beaches reopen and hopes rise that a policy of widespread testing helps sustain a decline in new cases. Bondi Beach and two neighboring beaches in Sydney have reopened as of today. On Friday a ban on nonessential movement will be relaxed to allow up to two adults to visit another person's home.



10:05 a.m. Mainland China reports 6 new coronavirus cases for April 27, up from 3 reported a day earlier, putting its total number of COVID-19 infections to date at 82,836. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, rose to 40 on Monday from 25 the previous day.

9:00 a.m. Japan's jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.39 in March, the lowest since September 2016. The unemployment rate in March rose to 2.5 percent, up from 2.4 percent in the previous month.

7:30 a.m. In an interview with Nikkei, Nobel laureate Satoshi Omura says the new coronavirus looks less seasonal than influenza, and that heat will not be the magic sword that will bring an end to the pandemic. Instead, Omura said that the high mortality rate among the poor may be related to the lack of access to health care.

6:01 a.m. Argentina bans all commercial flight ticket sales until September, one of the toughest coronavirus travel bans in the world, prompting an industry outcry, reports Reuters.

5:30 a.m. Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 3 million, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. More than 209,000 have died.

5:00 a.m. U.S. stocks close higher as investors welcomed reports of several U.S. states relaxing shutdown restrictions, with the Dow and S&P 500 both finishing up 1.5%.

4:18 a.m. Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne warned against any attempt by China at "economic coercion" in opposition to Canberra's push for a probe of Beijing's response to the pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador to Australia said in an interview on Monday that the Chinese public could avoid Australian products and universities.

2:54 a.m. Russia now has more coronavirus cases than China as its tally surpasses 87,000, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

2:21 a.m. The Indonesian parliament suspends discussions on a key job creation bill led by President Joko Widodo, as the coronavirus outbreak heightens concerns about the proposed legislation's impact on workers' rights.

1:20 a.m. Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the U.S. on Tuesday, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Reuters.

Monday, April 27

11:48 p.m. Japan is on the verge of initiating a fast-track approval process for Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients infected by the novel coronavirus, says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

10:30 p.m. U.S. stocks open higher as the White House made progress moving its supply chain of crucial equipment back to the U.S., with the Dow and S&P 500 up 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

9:40 p.m. Fujirebio, a subsidiary of Japanese laboratory testing service provider Miraca Holdings, applied for government approval for Japan's first antigen coronavirus testing kits, a health ministry official says.

8:55 p.m. Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co. says Monday that it is developing a coronavirus vaccine using insects and aims to start clinical trials this year. The drugmaker is working with the health ministry and hopes to eventually produce 10 million doses of the vaccine.

8:33 p.m. The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday told local governments to stop using Chinese-made coronavirus antibodies tests and to return them to suppliers. The announcement comes after the organization last week asked local governments to suspend the use of the test kits following reports they were unreliable.

The ICMR said in a statement that it had evaluated the kits made by Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics and found that results showed wide variation "despite early promise of good performance."

8:21 p.m. The Tokyo municipal government reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest daily increase since March 30, bringing its total to 3,947 with 106 deaths.

8:03 p.m. In Thailand, budget carriers Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air will resume flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, among other routes, from May 1.

6:45 p.m. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said schools and educational institutions will remain closed until the novel coronavirus outbreak recedes. "Schools and colleges will all be closed at least until September if the coronavirus outbreak continues," the country's state media bdnews24.com reported on Monday.

6:36 p.m. The Philippines reported 198 new infections on Monday, lower than the previous day's 285, bringing the total to 7,777 with 511 deaths.



6:30 p.m. Chen Shih-chung, Taiwan's Minister of Health and Welfare, said the island would begin to restart economic activities by easing protective measures, if "the situation continues to improve." There have been no locally transmitted cases in Taiwan over the past 15 days, although there are still imported cases.

6:06 p.m. Indonesia reported 214 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest daily increase in the past week, bringing its total to 9,096 with 765 deaths.

5:57 p.m. Thailand reported nine new cases of COVID-19, down from 15 on Sunday. This was the first single-digit daily increase since March 14. Thailand's total confirmed cases rose to 2,931 with 52 fatalities. The government said it would extend its state of emergency through May. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is taking a similar view and extending its inbound flight ban until May 31 from April 30.

5:49 p.m. Malaysia reported 40 new cases of infection, bringing its total to 5,820, while its death toll increased by one to 99.

3:55 p.m. Adidas reports a 93% plunge in first-quarter profit, with sales off 19%, missing forecasts. The German athletic footwear and apparel maker says it took a hit of around 250 million euros ($270.9 million) on unsold stock in greater China, purchase order cancellations and higher bad debt provisions. It warned of a deeper hit to second-quarter revenue due to lockdowns that have forced it to close stores. First-quarter operating profit fell to 65 million euros, well short of the 263 million euros expected by analysts.

2:22 p.m. The Reserve Bank of India announces a "special liquidity facility" of 500 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) for mutual funds to provide additional liquidity amid heightened volatility in capital markets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. India confirmed 1,396 new infections, down from the 1,990 reported on Sunday morning, bringing the country total to 27,892 with 872 deaths.



1:11 p.m. Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso says the coronavirus pandemic has caused "an enormous impact" on domestic and overseas economies, adding that the "extremely severe situation" is expected to continue. Aso made the remark to the lower house of parliament as the government submitted a new 25.6 trillion yen supplementary budget to fund emergency measures.

12:15 p.m. The Bank of Japan further boosts its monetary stimulus at a one-day policy meeting, aiming to support government efforts to rescue the economy from the effects of the virus, and announcing that it is prepared to purchase any amount of Japanese government bonds.

11:00 a.m. March profits in China's industrial sector plunged 34.9% from a year earlier to 370.66 billion yuan ($52.43 billion), following a 38.3% slump in January-February -- the steepest decline since at least 2010. For January-March, profits fell 36.7% to 781.45 billion yuan.

10:30 a.m. China reports three new cases on Sunday, down from 11 on Saturday, with no new deaths. Of the cases, two were imported. The country also reports 25 new asymptomatic cases on the mainland, compared to 30 on Sunday.



10:16 a.m. South Korea reports 10 new cases, keeping the daily tally at 10 or less for five consecutive days and bringing the country total to 10,738 with 243 deaths.

10:15 a.m. Over a million Australians downloaded CovidSafe, an app that traces contacts of COVID-19 patients, according to Health Minister Greg Hunt. Australia has been at the forefront of countries containing the pandemic, recording just 83 deaths and 6,700 cases, due to border closures, movement restrictions and a stay-at-home policy.

9:00 a.m. The global economy must not shut down completely as governments work to contain the outbreak, Fast Retailing Chairman and CEO Tadashi Yanai tells Nikkei in a recent interview, warning that doing so will make a recovery longer and more painful.

8:30 a.m. Mexico has nearly cleared out 3,759 migrants from its 65 migrant facilities, returning most occupants to their countries of origin. Since March 21, the government had been removing migrants to contain the spread of the virus.

5:10 a.m. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to 10 Downing St. on Sunday evening after recovering from the coronavirus. He is "raring to go," says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who stood in for Johnson during his hospitalization and recovery.

1:48 a.m. Turkey confirms 2,357 new cases, bringing the total to 110,130, Health Ministry data shows. The country's death toll climbs to 2,805, up 99 from a day earlier.



Sunday, April 26

8:07 p.m. South Korea's large churches reopen, with worshippers required to maintain distance and wear masks. The government has extended its social distancing policy through May 5, but provided some relief for religious and sports venues.

5:29 p.m. The Philippine Health Ministry reports seven more fatalities due to the coronavirus, raising the nation's death toll to 501. The ministry confirms 285 new infections, bringing the total to 7,579. A total of 862 patients have recovered.

4:34 p.m. The Chinese city of Wuhan has no coronavirus cases remaining in its hospitals, a health official tells reporters. The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56% of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84% of China's total.

4:00 p.m. Singapore reports 931 new cases, up from 618 a day earlier, bringing the country total to 13,624. The vast majority of the cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, while 15 are permanent residents.

3:11 p.m. India reports 1,990 new cases, up from the 1,429 recorded Saturday morning, for the country's biggest 24-hour spike. The nationwide total has risen to 26,496, with 824 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says.

1:53 p.m. Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths. The country has confirmed 2,922 infections and 51 deaths since its outbreak began in January.

10:05 a.m. The pandemic has brought fresh attention to the use of 3D printers in Japan, as users seek a low-cost and small-scale route to create much-needed supplies of face masks, face shields and even ventilators.

9:43 a.m. The global death toll from the new coronavirus tops 200,000 on Saturday, doubling in about two weeks despite international efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 as research into vaccines accelerates. Nearly 90% of the deaths reported come from the United States and Europe, including Italy, Spain and France, as the number of infections surpasses 2.86 million worldwide, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University from government figures.

7:14 a.m. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirms, after he recovered from a coronavirus infection that sent him into intensive care for three nights in early April.

1:50 a.m. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to overhaul rules that require signatures using traditional seals -- cited as a major obstacle in increasing teleworking and receiving financial aid -- as the government races to meet its target of reducing human contact by 80% to fight the coronavirus, Nikkei has learned.

Saturday, April 25

5:45 p.m. Indonesia reports 396 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 8,607, data provided by a Health Ministry official shows. Thirty-one more people die after testing positive for the virus, raising the country's total to 720.

5:00 p.m. The Philippine Health Ministry reports 17 new coronavirus deaths and 102 additional infections. Total infections have risen to 7,294, while deaths have climbed to 494.

3:32 p.m. The Philippine central bank projects that the country's economy will decelerate this year before posting a U-shaped recovery in 2021. The bank expects the economy to shrink by 0.2% in 2020 before growth rebounds to about 7.7% as policy support measures gain traction.

3.25 p.m. India confirms 1,429 new coronavirus cases, down from the 1,684 reported Friday morning. This brings the nationwide total to 24,506 with 775 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says.

2:50 p.m. Thailand reports 53 new cases of the virus and one death, bringing the total to 2,907 infections and 51 deaths. Overall, 2,547 patients in the country have recovered.

