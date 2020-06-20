Coronavirus latest: Theodore Roosevelt skipper won't return

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Global cases have reached 8,453,080, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The worldwide death toll has hit 452,520.

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

Saturday, June 20

4:30 a.m. The U.S. Navy has decided not to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier as the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt after an in-depth probe found him and his then-boss Rear Admiral Stuart Baker at fault for their responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

2:07 a.m. Apple says it will close some U.S. stores again as the number of coronavirus cases spikes in the country. A total of 11 outlets will be shuttered in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Friday, June 19

11:00 p.m. Lines formed outside budget store Daiso in Singapore all day as the city state entered phase 2 of reopening. The Japanese chain, along with retail stores, gyms and eat-in restaurants were allowed to restart operations. Daiso was accepting only a limited number of customers inside the store at some locations.

People seen on Singapore's Orchard Road as the city state reopens the economy, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak on June 19. © Reuters

9:23 p.m. China's top professional basketball league will restart in a "bubble" format without spectators on Saturday.

7:28 p.m. Thai mall developer Siam Piwat and U.S. mall owner Simon Property Group open a mega mall near Bangkok's international airport, despite a lack of tourists. The new luxury outlet emporium had tenant occupancy of just 65% on its first day.

6:15 p.m. Employees of Cambodia's NagaWorld are protesting after they say the casino, one of the most profitable in the world, stopped paying wages for staff. The casino has been closed since March.

6:00 p.m. Japanese professional baseball starts its season. All 12 teams are playing across the country though without fans in attendance. The number of games will be reduced to 120 from 143 and extended games will be limited to 10 innings. There will be no all-star game nor interleague games.

Cheerleaders dance on a platform near empty spectator seats during a professional baseball game at Tokyo Dome on June 19. © Reuters

6:00 p.m. Indonesia reports 1,041 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total number of cases to 43,803. There were 34 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,373, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

4:35 p.m. Russia reports 7,972 new cases, pushing its nationwide tally to 569,063. The national coronavirus response center said 181 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 7,841.

4:00 p.m. Tokyo confirms 35 new infections, sources tell Nikkei, down from 41 a day earlier. The capital is cautiously monitoring the situation now that Japan has lifted all restrictions on businesses, including those in nightlife districts, where many of the recent infections can be traced.

2:50 p.m. China releases genome sequencing data for the coronavirus responsible for a recent outbreak in Beijing. Officials say it is a European strain, based on preliminary studies. The country has submitted the data to the World Health Organization.

2:05 p.m. Thailand reports five new coronavirus cases, all of which were found in quarantine, making it 25 days without a confirmed domestic transmission of the virus.

1:58 p.m. India reports yet another biggest single-day increase in cases with 13,586 new infections, bringing the country's tally to 380,532. The total includes 12,573 deaths, up 336 from Thursday morning.

12:40 p.m. American Airlines removed a passenger from a plane for refusing to wear a face covering. Airlines have promised to step up enforcement of mask rules. A spokesman for American said the airline decided to bar the man from future flights after reviewing the incident, which occurred Wednesday in New York.

11:30 a.m. Japan lifts all coronavirus-related curbs on domestic travel on Friday, ending its last restrictions on cross-prefecture travel. The government will also allow up to 1,000 people to gather at indoor and outdoor events.

Passengers board a Shinkansen bullet train at Tokyo Station as travel restrictions are lifted across Japan on June 19. (photo by Kai Fujii)

10:40 a.m. South Korea confirms 49 new cases, down from 59 a day ago. Total infections reach 12,306, with 280 deaths.

10:30 a.m. The much anticipated Friday release of Uniqlo's AIRism face masks meets with massive demand online and off, as would-be customers overwhelmed servers and stood in long lines as rain poured down outside of stores.

9:50 a.m. China reports 32 new coronavirus cases as of the end of Thursday, 25 of which were reported in Beijing. This compares with 28 confirmed cases a day earlier, 21 of them in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting the movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading further.

9:30 a.m. Japan's core consumer prices record a second straight monthly fall in May, down 0.2% from a year earlier, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic lowered the cost of energy and accommodation, government data shows.

9:20 a.m. Mexico's health ministry reports a record 5,662 new confirmed cases and 667 additional fatalities for Thursday, bringing its totals to 165,455 cases and 19,747 deaths.

6:00 a.m. The latest reading of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's regional manufacturing index shows a sharp improvement, adding to signs of rebounding business and consumer confidence in the U.S. The June reading published Thursday, U.S. time, coincides with the 100th day since the WHO declared the coronavirus pandemic.

5:23 a.m. Trade exhibitions move to the internet amid the pandemic, forgoing face-to-face interactions with visitors while creating opportunities to connect with those who would otherwise not attend.

5:22 a.m. Japan's most-traveled bullet train line connecting Tokyo and Osaka will restore service to nearly year-earlier levels in July and August.

5:21 a.m. Itochu and Keyence quickly bring workers back to the office after the nationwide state of emergency was lifted, as companies across Japan consider whether teleworking is a viable option for them over the long term.

3:30 a.m. The U.K. will adopt the Apple and Google model for its COVID-19 tracing app, giving up on a software development effort led by the National Health Service.

3:20 a.m. The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has hit 100,000, health officials say.

2:10 a.m. Nippon Sheet Glass converts a kit used to prevent food poisoning outbreaks into a diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus capable of returning results in as little as 10 minutes.

12:10 a.m. Japan will ease some restrictions on business travel as early as July, starting with Vietnam and Thailand, which will be allowed to send up to 250 travelers a day. Restrictions will be relaxed later for major destinations such as the U.S. and China.

Thursday, June 18

11:40 a.m. Brazilian soccer star Ronaldo says league play is returning too soon to the coronavirus-ravaged South American country, Reuters reports.

9:30 p.m. The latest U.S. jobs report shows initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.51 million for the week ended June 13, falling slightly from the week before.

9:16 p.m. The founder of Oyo Hotels and Homes, one of India's fastest-growing startups, says he is confident that the budget hotel chain can weather the COVID-19 crisis, citing a $1 billion war chest that will last "three years plus."

7:47 p.m. The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan says the global body hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year, with two billion doses by the end of 2021.

She said the WHO is drawing up plans to decide who should get early doses once a vaccine is approved, with priority given to front-line workers such as medics, or vulnerable people such as the elderly, or those who live or work in high transmission settings such as care homes.

6:20 p.m. Taiwan's central bank says it has lowered its GDP forecast for 2020 to 1.52%, down from the 1.92% it predicted in March, citing a slowing global economy. The pandemic has dragged down exports and dampened domestic demand, the central bank said. It left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.125%.

6:00 p.m. Indonesia says new coronavirus cases reached a fresh daily high on Friday of 1,331, bringing total infections to 42,762. The country also reports 63 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 2,339. East Java Province remains the biggest source of new cases, followed by Jakarta and South Sulawesi.

4:29 p.m. Indonesia's central bank cuts its benchmark interest rate to its lowest in two years, as it steps up efforts to support an economy decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. Bank Indonesia lowered its seven-day reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, its third rate cut this year.

3:10 p.m. Vietnam approves its biggest commercial project this year as the government seeks to maintain what has been a record pace of public and private investment since January to help the economy emerge from the pandemic.

3:00 p.m. Tokyo confirms 41 new coronavirus infections, sources tell Nikkei, up from 16 a day earlier.

1:45 p.m. Ratings agency Fitch cuts its outlook for India to "negative" from "stable," saying, "The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India's growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden."

1:40 p.m. Thailand reports six new infections and no new deaths, bringing its totals to 3,141 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities. The new cases were quarantined Thais returning from Saudi Arabia and India. The country has gone 24 days with no local transmissions.

1:24 p.m. India reports its biggest single-day increase in cases, 12,881, bringing the country's tally to 366,946. The total includes 12,237 deaths, up 334 from Wednesday morning.

The Chinese Communist Party's powerful Central Commission for Discipline Inspection comes down hard in a statement on market cleanliness and management. © Reuters

12:30 p.m. Low hygiene standards in China's wholesale food markets and vulnerabilities in the country's food supply chain need to be urgently addressed, a leading body of the ruling party declares. More than 100 Beijing residents have been infected over the past week amid a new outbreak linked to the city's massive Xinfadi market. "The epidemic is a mirror that not only reflects the dirty and messy aspects of wholesale markets but also their low level management conditions," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection says.

11:22 a.m. Developing Asia will likely grow 0.1% this year, its slowest pace since 1961, according to the latest forecast of the Asian Development Bank. The new forecast is a further cut from the 2.2% projection in April.

11:10 a.m. President Donald Trump declares the U.S. will not close businesses again as several states report rising numbers of coronavirus infections. "We won't be closing the country again," he told Fox News. "We won't have to do that."

10:50 a.m. Australia's unemployment rate shot up in May to 7.1%, the highest reading since October 2001, from an upwardly revised 6.4% in April, due to coronavirus pandemic-driven shutdowns, government data shows.

10:23 a.m. South Korea confirms 59 new coronavirus cases, up from 43 a day ago. Total infections reach 12,257 with 280 deaths. Health authorities express caution on using steroids generally to treat COVID-19 patients as the drugs can weaken immune systems, though they reduce inflammation.

9:20 a.m. Qantas Airways cancels most international flights through late October as the Australian government indicates its border will remain closed into 2021.

9:10 a.m. New Zealand's GDP fell 1.6% in the March quarter, the largest drop in 29 years and the first quarterly fall since the December 2010, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions sapped economic activity.

Dexamethasone, a cheap steroid widely used to reduce inflammation in arthritis patients, has proven an ability to cut the death rate among severely affected COVID-19 patients. © Reuters

4:00 a.m. A cheap steroid that can help save the lives of severely affected COVID-19 patients should be reserved for serious cases in which the treatment has been shown to provide benefits, the World Health Organization says. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says research is finally providing "green shoots of hope."

3:10 a.m. New daily coronavirus infections in the world hit a record of roughly 140,000 on Tuesday, with most new cases concentrated in Latin America and South Asia, according to tallies by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths totaled about 6,800, a high level not seen since April.

2:20 a.m. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York City is on track to enter phase 2 of reopening on Monday, which will see the resumption of retail businesses and allow workers to return to offices.

New York, once the U.S. epicenter of coronavirus infections, now has the country's lowest rate of virus spread as the state's death toll and hospitalizations continue to decline, Cuomo said.

Wednesday, June 17

10:08 p.m. HSBC revives plans to cut about 35,000 jobs worldwide that it had put on hold in March, as the coronavirus pandemic puts pressure on its loan portfolio and profits.

8:15 p.m. A June 23 video conference between ministers from Russia, China and India has been postponed, Russia's RIA news agency said, citing an Indian foreign ministry source who blamed the delay on tensions between China and India. The source did not provide a new date for the conference, which is expected to focus on the pandemic.

7:25 p.m. How has the coronavirus pandemic affected economies and markets, as well as the movement of people and goods? Here is a visual overview.

7:01 p.m. Japan's national tax revenue in the fiscal year ended March is expected to fall below 60 trillion yen ($560 billion) for the first time in two years as a result of the economic slowdown brought on by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Nikkei learned Wednesday.

6:32 p.m. China's Belt and Road Initiative, which links countries across Asia and beyond through a string of infrastructure projects, has hit a major bump during the pandemic. According to an analytics company, 15.6% fewer projects were announced in the first quarter of the year compared with the same period in 2019.

5:53 p.m. Indonesia reports 1,031 new cases and 45 additional deaths, bringing the country total to 41,431 infections and 2,276 fatalities. The country has the most cases in Southeast Asia, overtaking Singapore. A total of 540 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 16,243.

4:30 p.m. Shares in Japanese generic drugmaker Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical, whose products include dexamethasone, jump nearly 5% after trial results show the steroid helps reduce the death rate of COVID-19 patients.

4:23 p.m. China and Russia are using the heightened anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic to undermine Western democracies by spreading disinformation online, Australia's foreign minister says.

3:54 p.m. Taiwan tells some foreign students and businesspeople they can return to the island. Foreign students from 11 countries and regions who are to graduate this summer will be allowed to return. In addition, the island on June 22 will open to foreign business travelers from New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Macao and seven other low-risk territories who expect to stay less than three months. These businesspeople must go through a minimum five-day quarantine upon arrival and undergo a PCR test before leaving the quarantine space. Business travelers from Japan and other mid-risk countries will need to complete a seven-day quarantine.

2:09 p.m. The World Health Organization hails as "great news" initial clinical trial results that show a cheap and widely used steroid can help save the lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Dexamethasone "is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.

1:43 p.m. Thailand reports no new coronavirus infections or deaths, marking 23 successive days without a domestic transmission.

1:26 p.m. India records its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 deaths, 2,003, bringing its total fatalities to 11,903. The country's confirmed coronavirus cases, meanwhile, now exceed 350,000 as 10,974 new infections are recorded over the past 24 hours. The total caseload currently stands at 354,065, according to the health ministry's latest update.

1:14 p.m. President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras says he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides.

12:11 p.m. Officials cancel scores of domestic flights in and out of Beijing on Wednesday as they ramped up attempts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital over the past week that has sparked fears of renewed wider contagion.

11:55 a.m. Macao's government says it will require all people who have been to Beijing within two weeks of arrival be isolated for 14 days for medical observation at a designated location.

11:48 a.m. South Korea confirms 43 new cases, up from 34 a day ago. Total infections reach 12,198 with 279 deaths.

11:37 a.m. The New Zealand Defense Force will now oversee the country's quarantine facilities and fortify border checkpoints after a slipup allowed two women with coronavirus to move around the country after arriving from Britain.

9:55 a.m. Heilongjiang Province announces it will impose a 21-day quarantine on anyone coming from Beijing's medium- to high-risk areas, according to the Global Times. China reports 44 new cases across the country.

9:40 a.m. The Beijing city government reports 31 new confirmed cases for Tuesday, up from 27 in the previous 24 hours, and raises its COVID-19 emergency response one notch to level II. The city's health authority posted a statement on Weibo, a Twitter knockoff, saying 19 of the new cases were reported in the southwestern district of Fengtai, where a cluster emerged last week. The capital has discovered 137 infections in the past six days, the disease's most ominous resurgence in the city since early February. The movement of people in and out of the capital is being controlled.

9:30 a.m. Singapore data shows the city's non-oil domestic exports took a 4.5% year-on-year fall in May, breaking three months of pharmaceutical-led gains that had defied broader weakness in the bellwether economy.

Beijing has discovered 137 infections in the past six days, the disease's most ominous resurgence in the Chinese capital since early February. © Reuters

9:25 a.m. Mexico's confirmed coronavirus totals rise to 154,863 infections and 18,310 deaths as the health ministry reports 4,599 new cases and 730 additional fatalities for Tuesday.

9:16 a.m. Japan data shows exports fell 28.3% in May from a year earlier. The decline is the largest since September 2009, after the Lehman shock. The fall follows a 21.9% decline in April. In the first five months of 2020, imports were down 26.2% from the year-earlier period.

7:53 a.m. Brazil reports a record 34,918 new infections for Tuesday, bringing its total cases to 923,189. The world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot also reports an additional 1,282 deaths, pushing the cumulative number of 45,241.

7:27 a.m. New daily infections hit record highs in six U.S. states as the troubled nation's corona tide rises for a second week in a row. With most of the 50 states reopening their economies, Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas all report record increases in new cases. Also, Nevada reported its highest single-day tally of new cases. Its previous high came on May 23.

5:30 a.m. Foreign direct investment to developing economies in Asia is projected to decrease between 30% and 45% this year because the region's status as the world's factory makes it particularly vulnerable to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations said in its annual World Investment Report.

3:50 a.m. The Trump administration said on Tuesday it would extend existing restrictions on nonessential travel at land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico due to continued risks from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This extension protects Americans while keeping essential trade and travel flowing as we reopen the American economy," U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement, without specifying an end date to the extension.

1:15 a.m. The U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held without spectators from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.

1:10 a.m. Scientists at the University of Oxford identify what they called the first drug proven to reduce coronavirus-related deaths. A study of 6,000 patients has shown that a low-cost steroid called dexamethasone reduces deaths by a third in patients receiving ventilation, and by a fifth in patients receiving only oxygen treatment, the scientists say.

Tuesday, June 16

11:18 p.m. Japan's Toray Industries will cut staffing at its U.S. carbon fiber business by 25% in response to a lack of demand from client Boeing.

10:30 p.m. U.S. stocks surge following a record jump in retail sales in May, with the Dow up 2.2% at the opening bell and the S&P 500 rising 2.1%. This followed a strong day of trading in Asia where Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rose 4.9%, South Korea's Kospi gained 5.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 2.4%.

9:35 p.m. Norwegian Air and SAS will add more flights to their schedules from July onward as demand begins to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:30 p.m. China National Biotec Group says its experimental coronavirus vaccine has triggered antibodies in clinical trials and the company plans late-stage human trials in foreign countries, reports Reuters.

8:30 p.m. Hong Kong's jobless rate surged to 5.9% in the three months ending May 31, surpassing the 5.5% peak during the global financial crisis in 2009 and marking the highest level since 2005 in the aftermath of the SARS outbreak, the local government said on Tuesday.

8:15 p.m. Australia intends to play a more active role in reforming global institutions like the World Health Organization after the pandemic, Foreign Minister Marise Payne says in a speech, according to Reuters. "Australia wants to see a stronger WHO that is more independent and transparent," Payne is quoted as saying, amid tensions with China over its role in the crisis.

6:20 p.m. The Philippines' Health Ministry reports 364 new coronavirus infections and five more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 26,781 and fatalities to 1,103.

6:00 p.m. Indonesia reports 1,106 new infections and 33 additional deaths, bringing the total to 40,400 cases, with 2,231 fatalities. A total of 580 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,703.

4:40 p.m. The number of people on British company payrolls fell by more than 600,000 in April and May as the coronavirus lockdown hit the labor market, official data shows, though the jobless rate unexpectedly held at 3.9% over the three months to April as companies turned to the government's job retention scheme.

4:30 p.m. Car sales in Indonesia plunged 95.8% in May from a year earlier to 3,551 units, industry association data shows. The total was less than half the 7,868 units sold in April, when sales were down 90.6% from a year earlier due to social restrictions imposed to contain the virus.

3:10 p.m. Thailand's cabinet approves a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion baht ($722.35 million) to revitalize a key sector hit by the pandemic, offering incentives for medical personnel and health volunteers as well as the general public to travel in the country.

2:25 p.m. Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average surges -- at one point jumping over 1,000 points, or 4.7% -- after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to begin buying individual corporate bonds in a move to ease negative business impact from the coronavirus.

1:20 p.m. India reports 10,667 new infections over the past 24 hours, down from 11,502 the previous day, taking the country's tally to 343,091. India's fatalities are at 9,900, up 380 from Monday morning.

Shanghai demanded that some travelers from Beijing be quarantined for two weeks, as 27 new COVID-19 cases took the capital's current outbreak to 106 since Thursday. © Reuters

12:40 p.m. Shanghai will quarantine everyone coming into the city from China's mid- to high-risk COVID-19 areas for 14 days, a city official says. Individuals coming into the city from high-risk areas will be placed under centralized quarantine.

12:09 p.m. The Bank of Japan leaves its main policy tools unchanged after a two-day board meeting on Tuesday, as the central bank saw the need for more time to assess the impact of its credit easing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 p.m. Beijing reports 27 new confirmed cases for Monday, taking the cumulative number of infections in the city's current outbreak to 106. Authorities have imposed more restrictions to keep the virus from spreading to other provinces, banning outbound travel of high-risk people and suspending some transportation services out of the city.

11:30 a.m. Antibody tests suggest 0.1% of Tokyoites have been infected with the virus, health minister Katsunobu Kato says, as the government seeks to better grasp the scale of the pandemic's spread in Japan. The rate is significantly lower than in other global population centers, such as New York state, 12.3%, and Stockholm, 7.3%.

10:44 a.m. South Korea confirms 34 new cases, down from 37 a day ago. Total infections reach 12,155, with 278 deaths.

10:25 a.m. New Zealand reports two new cases, both related to recent travel from the U.K. The country declared itself free of COVID-19 last week but warned new cases may emerge.

9:30 a.m. The U.S. and China will each allow four weekly flights between the two countries, the U.S. Transportation Department says, easing a standoff over travel restrictions. Following Chinese government approval, Delta Air Lines says it will resume passenger flights between Shanghai and Seattle next week, via Seoul, and once-a-week flights from Seattle and Detroit in July.

9:00 a.m. Global cases have surpassed 8 million, Johns Hopkins University says, as infections surge in Latin America, and with the U.S. and China grappling with their own outbreaks. The U.S.'s more than 2 million infections account for more than 25% of all reported cases, but the virus is spreading fast in Brazil, Peru and elsewhere in Latin America.

A man at the head of a line outside a popular mall in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 11 has his temperature taken as the shopping center reopens for the first time since the imposition of a quarantine. © Reuters

5:00 a.m. U.S. stocks erase intraday declines to close higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.6% and the S&P 500 advancing 0.8%. The recovery follows the Federal Reserve's announcement that it will begin buying individual corporate bonds, its latest move to ease credit and market anxiety.

4:58 a.m. Japan aims to have a new contact-tracing app codeveloped by Microsoft available for download as early as this week.

3:57 a.m. German airline Lufthansa says 22,000 jobs -- about 16% of its workforce -- are at risk of termination owing to the slump in air travel.

2:19 a.m. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revokes its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, the drug championed by President Donald Trump, reports Reuters.

1:40 a.m. Australia's Qantas Airways says it is leaving its joint venture with Vietnam Airlines amid growing headwinds from the coronavirus outbreak.

12:45 a.m. The nearly 200-year-old London Zoo has reopened for the first time in almost three months, but will take in far fewer visitors than normal for the time being.

Monday, June 15

11:31 p.m. Japan's health ministry says it has "mostly completed" distribution of reusable cloth masks to every household in the country, one of the early initiatives by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

10:45 p.m. Singapore says it will proceed with plans to reopen most of its economy, allow stores to resume business Friday as the country further eases coronavirus restrictions.

10:30 p.m. U.S. stocks tumble at the opening bell after spikes in coronavirus infections were reported in parts of the country, as well as in China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumps around 600 points, or about 2%.

7:38 p.m. China's Canton Import and Export Fair will take place online, without visitors. Nearly 26,000 exhibitors will display goods such as electrical appliances and food on a dedicated website. More than 8,000 will participate via livestreaming video.

The Canton Import and Export Fair will take place entirely online, with exhibitors showing their wares on a dedicated website and participating by live-streaming video.

6:38 p.m. Malaysia reported 41 new coronavirus cases, brining its total to 8,494 infections. The Health Ministry reported no new deaths.

6:00 p.m. China is getting a propaganda boost from the "Black Lives Matter" protests and the pandemic woes in the U.S. Experts say the Chinese government is using nationalism to divert attention from its own economic problems.

5:52 p.m. Indonesia reports 1,017 new infections and 64 more deaths, taking its totals to 39,294 cases and 2,198 fatalities. A total of 592 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number to 15,123.

5:39 p.m. Thailand is trying to jump-start its tourism sector by implementing "travel bubbles" and COVID-19 tracing measures, but troubled flagship carrier Thai Airways has clouded the industry's prospects.

4:37 p.m. Asia's equity markets take a tumble as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections spook investor confidence. Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average fell sharply, closing 3.4% lower at 21,530 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and Australia's benchmark each dropped 2%. China's Shanghai Composite was mostly flat while South Korea's Kospi index slumped over 4%.

3:47 p.m. India's total confirmed cases reach 332,424, with fatalities at 9,520, according to a morning report. The nation has recorded more than 11,000 new cases for three days in a row now.

3:16 p.m. Tokyo confirms 48 new infections on Monday, many of them tied to workers in nightlife districts, sources tell Nikkei, up from 47 cases a day earlier. A second straight day of nearly 50 infections has renewed concerns about a resurgence of the virus.

2:10 p.m. Thailand reports no new infections or deaths, maintaining its total of 3,135 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities. Monday was the second time in five days that no new cases were reported and marked 21 days without a local transmission.

2:05 p.m. Hong Kong Disneyland Resort says it will reopen on Thursday, almost five months after closing due to virus concerns. The theme park will operate at a reduced capacity with social distancing measures in place. Guests will be required to reserve their spots one week before visiting.

2:00 p.m. Uniqlo, owned by Fast Retailing, announces that it will start selling "AIRism" face masks in Japan on June 19. The company aims to cater to the growing demand for comfortable masks, as the protective coverings become daily-wear items amid the pandemic.

1:30 p.m. Just 165 people from overseas visited Japan in May -- a decline of 99.9% from a year earlier -- due to pandemic restrictions, government data shows. It was the second straight monthly 99.9% drop.

Beijing has adopted an aggressive citywide testing campaign to combat a new cluster that has led to the closure of a major food market. © Reuters

12:30 p.m. Beijing confirms 36 new cases, the same number as Sunday, when the count was the highest it had been since late March. In four days, 79 cases have surfaced amid an outbreak tied to a major wholesale food market, now closed. Tens of thousands of nearby residents are being tested.

12:25 p.m. The Japanese government is looking to relax restrictions on travel to Vietnam at the end of June, Nikkei has learned. The trial project will begin with a chartered flight for up to 250 business travelers.

12:10 p.m. Asian shares stumble as fears of a second wave of infections in Beijing pushed investors to safe-havens, while underwhelming data from China also hurt sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% with South Korean shares down the same. Japan's Nikkei faltered 0.7%. and China's blue-chip CSI300 index declined 0.1%.

11:30 a.m. China's industrial output expanded 4.4% in May from a year earlier but the gain was less than expected, official data shows, suggesting the economy is struggling to get back on track after the coronavirus crisis.

11:00 a.m. South Korea confirms 37 new cases, up from 34 a day ago. Total infections reach 12,121 with 277 deaths.

7:00 a.m. Brazil confirms 17,110 new infections for Sunday, bringing its total cases to 867,624. The country also adds 612 new deaths, raising its cumulative COVID-19 tally to 43,332.

4:00 a.m. New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening.

0:32 a.m. Beijing orders all companies to supervise 14-day home quarantine for employees who have visited the Xinfadi market or been in contact with anyone who has.

Sunday, June 14

8:17 p.m. Beijing confirms eight new coronavirus cases recorded in the first seven hours of the day. Health officials from the city say all eight cases are linked to the Xinfadi market, a major food wholesale market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district. All 43 cases reported in Beijing during the previous three days also have been linked to the market.

6:11 p.m. Malaysia reports eight new cases, taking the total to 8,453. The health ministry also reports one death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 121.

5:50 p.m. Indonesia reports 857 new infections and 43 more deaths, taking its totals to 38,277 cases and 2,134 fatalities. A health ministry official says 755 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 14,531.

5:45 p.m. The Philippines reports 539 more infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,930. The Department of Health also has recorded 14 additional fatalities related to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,088.

3:45 p.m. The Tokyo metro government announces 47 new coronavirus infections, 18 of which are traceable to nightlife establishments. Tokyo has recorded new cases in the double digits every day this month.

1:54 p.m. Australia's two largest states, New South Wales and Victoria, will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community centers and nightclubs, officials say, despite new infections being on the increase.

12:31 p.m. China Southern Airlines' service between Dhaka and Guangzhou will be suspended for four weeks beginning June 22 due to COVID-19 concerns, China's aviation regulator says. Seventeen passengers on a June 11 flight from the Bangladeshi capital to the southern Chinese city tested positive for the virus.

10:24 a.m. China reports 57 new confirmed cases for Saturday, the highest count since April 13, according to data released by the national health authority. Thirty-six of the new cases were in Beijing.

9:14 a.m. Mexico's health ministry reports 3,494 new confirmed infections along with 424 additional fatalities for Saturday, bringing the countries totals to 142,690 cases and 16,872 deaths.

6:51 a.m. Brazil registers 21,704 new cases and 892 deaths over the past 24 hours for cumulative totals of 850,514 infections and 42,720 fatalities.

Saturday, June 13

8:03 p.m. Russia reports 8,706 new cases, raising its cumulative tally above 520,000. Also, data shows more than 2,700 people infected with the virus died in April.

5:45 p.m. Indonesia reports 1,014 new infections and 43 more deaths, taking its totals to 37,420 cases and 2,091 fatalities.

3:25 p.m. India reports its biggest single-day jump in cases, adding 11,458 confirmed infections for a total count of more than 300,000, according to data from the federal health ministry. India is the fourth-worst affected country, having surpassed the U.K. on Friday, with cases steadily increasing despite a nationwide lockdown that began in late March that has since been loosened.

10:14 a.m. China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases on June 12, the national health authority says. The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,075, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients as confirmed cases.

9:14 a.m. Mexico's health ministry reports a record 5,222 new confirmed infections along with 504 additional fatalities for Friday, bringing the totals in the country to 139,196 cases and 16,448 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.

8:06 a.m. Brazil's death toll overtakes Britain's to become the second highest with 41,828 dead, but the World Health Organization says the nation's health system is standing up to the pressure, reports Reuters.

5:00 a.m. U.S. stocks end higher on buying by bargain hunters following sharp declines the previous day. The Dow closed 1.9% higher while the S&P 500 rose 1.3%. But these indexes had the worst week since March.

2:15 a.m. Canada will phase in mandatory temperature checks for airline passengers and bar anyone with a fever from flying, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

1:36 a.m. Vaccines for COVID-19 should be treated as global public goods, the World Health Organization says.

"Many leaders ... have promoted the idea of making any vaccine a global public good, but that should continue to be promoted," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells a news conference.

