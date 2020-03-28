Coronavirus 'bullet train' crashes into New York in slow motion

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called the coronavirus pandemic a "bullet train" heading toward his state, citing its sudden acceleration, but the outbreak here is also a disaster to unravel over weeks, potentially killing thousands.

"Now we're looking at about 21 days for a possible apex," Cuomo said at a press briefing out of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which within a week has been turned into a makeshift hospital reminiscent of Wuhan's Huoshenshan.

The evening prior, the U.S. surged past China in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The American tally has since risen further to over 97,000, widening the gap with China's 81,897, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

New York state alone had 44,635 confirmed cases -- up 7,377 in 24 hours -- according to Cuomo's briefing slides. The death toll surged nearly 35% to 519 on Friday. And 1,583 of the state's 6,481 currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Back in Washington, the House of Representatives passed Friday a $2 trillion stimulus bill that aims to blunt the pandemic's economic impact. The bill, headed to Trump's desk to be signed into law, involves checks sent directly to households, expanded unemployment benefits, aid for health care workers and small businesses, and $500 billion in loans for distressed companies.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The governor has clashed with Washington over a shortage of ventilators. © Reuters

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has yet to exercise his Defense Production Act powers to order private manufacturers to produce ventilators, despite urgent calls from lawmakers.

He angrily demanded Friday morning that General Motors and Ford make more ventilators, without officially invoking the act for this purpose.

GM "said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, 'very quickly,'" Trump tweeted. "Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B," he said, referring to GM CEO Mary Barra. "Invoke 'P'," he added, which is thought to be a threat to tap the Defense Production Act.

"General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!" Trump wrote. "FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!"

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even with the peak still weeks away, emergency medical service workers in New York were told Tuesday night that a record 6,406 people had called 911 seeking medical help in the preceding 24 hours, surpassing even Sept. 11, 2001, The Washington Post reported.

To prepare for the peak of hospitalizations, Cuomo said New York state needs 140,000 beds but has only 53,000. It also started out with only 3,000 intensive care units of the 40,000 needed.

"That's why we're scrambling," he said.

New York is racing to utilize hotels and college dormitories to meet the demand and has enlisted a volunteer health care team including many retired medical workers.

The state also faces a shortage of ventilators in the tens of thousands, over which it has clashed with Washington.

Thursday evening, Trump implicitly dismissed New York's plea for help, questioning numbers "in some areas" and saying he does not "believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators."

Without naming the president, Cuomo said Friday that "everybody's entitled to ... their own opinion, but I don't operate here on opinion. I operate on facts, and on data, and on numbers, and on projections."

The number of deaths will "continue to go up, and that is the worst news that I could possibly tell the people of the state of New York," he said.

Cuomo cites New York's status as a hub for international travel and its population density as possible reasons contributing to the eruption of cases but warns that what is happening here could happen to other states later.

The state's projected outbreak apex will come after the Easter timeline by which Trump would like Americans to return to work as he seeks to reduce the pandemic's damage to the economy, on which his reelection chances hinge.

Up to 2,000 U.S. patients could die from COVID-19 at the outbreak's peak, assistant professor Xi Chen of the Yale School of Public Health told the Nikkei Asian Review.

"The concentration of cases in a few cities put further strain on [their] health care system, making them more and more overstretched each day," Chen said.