Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide

GENEVA -- The number of infections linked to the novel coronavirus has exceeded 100,000 globally, an American university estimated Friday, with no end in sight to the spread of the outbreak.

Though the increase in new patients in China has slowed, the sharp rise in cases elsewhere has continued to propel the scale of the epidemic far beyond that of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in 2002-03 and the Middle East respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2012.

This development is "deeply concerning," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, told reporters Friday.

China, where the outbreak originated, has recorded about 80% of the cases, said Johns Hopkins University, based in the U.S. city of Baltimore. South Korea has the largest population of patients outside China, at roughly 6,600. Iran follows with around 4,750, while Italy has about 3,860.

Tedros expressed particular concern for developing countries that lack the medical infrastructure to cope with outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The WHO has urged countries to boost their health care capacity as well as their border controls.

Official travel restrictions have mounted, as have cancellations of trips for business or pleasure. The precipitous slowdown in movement of people and goods threatens to damage the global economy.

The International Monetary Fund warns that world economic growth in 2020 could ebb to a pace not seen since 2009, the year immediately following the global economic crisis.