ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide

Infections outside of China now drive history-making epidemic

RINTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer
Medical workers transport a patient suspected of contracting the new coronavirus in Daegu, South Korea, on March 6.   © Reuters

GENEVA -- The number of infections linked to the novel coronavirus has exceeded 100,000 globally, an American university estimated Friday, with no end in sight to the spread of the outbreak.

Though the increase in new patients in China has slowed, the sharp rise in cases elsewhere has continued to propel the scale of the epidemic far beyond that of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in 2002-03 and the Middle East respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2012.

This development is "deeply concerning," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, told reporters Friday.

China, where the outbreak originated, has recorded about 80% of the cases, said Johns Hopkins University, based in the U.S. city of Baltimore. South Korea has the largest population of patients outside China, at roughly 6,600. Iran follows with around 4,750, while Italy has about 3,860.

Tedros expressed particular concern for developing countries that lack the medical infrastructure to cope with outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The WHO has urged countries to boost their health care capacity as well as their border controls.

Official travel restrictions have mounted, as have cancellations of trips for business or pleasure. The precipitous slowdown in movement of people and goods threatens to damage the global economy.

The International Monetary Fund warns that world economic growth in 2020 could ebb to a pace not seen since 2009, the year immediately following the global economic crisis.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media