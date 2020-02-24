Coronavirus latest: China's new cases drop to 409 on Sunday

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

China's National Health Commission raised the total number of cases in the mainland to 77,150 as of the end of Sunday, an increase of 409 from the previous day. The official mainland death toll is 2,592.

South Korea reported 161 new cases on Monday, bringing the nation's total to 763.

Cases also have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, Lebanon, the U.S., Canada, Italy, Germany, France, the U.K., Russia, Finland, Spain, Sweden and Belgium.

To see how the disease has spread, click this interactive virus tracker:

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

---

Monday, February 24

12:18 p.m. Mainland China had 409 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 648 reported a day earlier. The number of new deaths, however, rose to 150 from 97 over the same period, it said in a statement. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland is now 77,150, and 2,592 have died from the outbreak, the commission said.

10:52 a.m. Four Chinese provinces -- Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanxi and Guizhou -- on Monday lowered their coronavirus emergency response measures, local health commissions said. Yunnan and Guizhou cut their emergency response measures from level I to level III, while Guangdong and Shanxi lowered their measures to level II. China has a four-tier response system for public health emergencies that determines what measures it will implement, with level I being the most serious.

10:32 a.m. South Korea reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

8:20 a.m. Austria suspended train services over the Alps to Italy for about four hours late on Sunday before restarting them after two travelers tested negative for coronavirus. A train carrying about 300 passengers from Venice, Italy, to Munich, Germany, was halted on the Italian side of Brenner Pass before being allowed to continue its journey after the two tested negative, authorities said.

7:33 a.m. The slow recovery of Chinese industrial activity from the coronavirus outbreak has prolonged a seasonal drop in coal usage by power companies, contributing to an unexpected return of blue skies in such polluted cities as Shanghai and Guangzhou.

5 a.m. French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in a Sunday news conference that he would talk with his European counterparts soon to discuss how best to cope with a possible epidemic in Europe as Italy battles with an explosion in coronavirus cases.

4:31 a.m. Sovereign bond yields are falling worldwide as investors and governments fret about the risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak to the global economy. Several emerging markets lowered policy rates this month as the virus spread. Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil are among the 12 countries that have implemented cuts so far, and long-term bond yields in Thailand are close to falling below 1% for the first time.

4:02 a.m. Finance chiefs of the world's top 20 economies vowed to monitor the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth and act if needed, as they said loose monetary policy and easing trade tensions would prompt a pickup in 2020 and 2021.

1:44 a.m. A third person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, a regional official said on Sunday, as the government struggles to contain an outbreak in the north of the country, with more than 130 cases reported since Friday.

1:30 a.m. Four passengers tested positive for coronavirus in England on Sunday after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement on Twitter.

0:40 a.m. South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to six.

Sunday, February 23

11:42 p.m. Turkey has closed its border with Iran and halted incoming flights as a precaution to stop the potential spread of coronavirus after the neighboring country reported 43 cases of the disease, Turkey's health minister said on Sunday. All highways and railways were closed as of 5 p.m. (14:00 GMT) and flights from Iran suspended, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters. Flights from Turkey to Iran are still allowed.

8:37 p.m. A cruise ship passenger who had been hospitalized after testing positive for the virus died on Sunday, the third fatality from the Diamond Princess, Japan's health ministry said. The ministry also announced 57 more cases of infections from the ship, including 55 crew members still on board and two passengers who had infected roommates and are in a prolonged quarantine at a government facility. With the new cases, 691 people have been infected on the ship, or nearly one-fifth of the vessel's original population of 3,711.

6:30 p.m. The number of cases of the coronavirus in Italy's Lombardy region has risen to 89, regional governor Attilio Fontana said on Sunday. That brings the total number of cases in the country to more than 100, Fontana said, speaking on Sky TV.

6:12 p.m. Iranian media reported on Sunday that an Iranian infected with the coronavirus died in the country, bringing the number of deaths in there to seven.

3:38 p.m. Japanese Emperor Naruhito said on Sunday that he was concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed three in Japan and is slowly spreading across the country.

11:20 a.m. China's National Health Commission said the number of new cases in the mainland rose to 648 as of Saturday, from 397 the previous day, bringing the total number to 76,936. The number of new cases outside of Hubei stood at 18, the lowest since the commission started publishing nationwide data a month ago. The nationwide death toll rose by 97 to 2,442, but only one new death was outside of Hubei.

10:58 a.m. The U.S. State Department on Saturday called for "increased caution" when traveling to Japan, escalating the alert to level 2 on the four-level advisory scale, amid reports that the coronavirus is spreading in Japanese communities via unknown infection routes.

4:44 a.m. The International Monetary Fund reported on Saturday that the 2020 growth forecast of China to be 5.6%, down 0.4 percentage point from its earlier estimate in January and the slowest growth since 1990, during a meeting of finance chiefs from Group of 20 major economies.

1:54 a.m. South Korea's health authorities on Saturday evening confirmed 87 new coronavirus infections, in addition to the 142 cases reported in the morning, which had already marked the country's largest single-day jump. The nation of 51 million now has 433 confirmed infections.

Saturday, February 22

10:15 p.m. A passenger who got off the Diamond Princess after completing the cruise ship's quarantine this past week tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, becoming the first known case of infection among those released at the end of the ship's containment period, Japanese officials said.

9:55 p.m. Japan's health minister, Katsunobu Kato, said Saturday that 23 passengers had been released from the Diamond Princess at the end of the quarantine without being tested for the virus due to procedural mistakes, another sign of sloppiness in the quarantine of the ship, where more than 600 people were infected. He said the 23 were tested before the quarantine began Feb. 5, but were allowed to leave the ship on Wednesday and Thursday without being tested again. Kato said officials have tracked all 23 passengers down and asked them to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

6:50 p.m. Samsung Electronics said in a news release that one coronavirus case had been confirmed at its mobile device factory complex in the southeastern South Korean city of Gumi, causing a shutdown of the entire facility there until Monday morning.

To catch up on earlier developments, see last week's latest updates.