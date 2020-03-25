Coronavirus latest: Diamond Princess cruise ship to leave Yokohama port

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Wednesday, March 25

13:40 p.m. Yokohama City announces that the coronavirus infected cruise ship Diamond Princess will leave Yokohama Port at 2:00 pm on Wednesday. Disinfection work on board has been completed, according to the city.

13:20 p.m. China reports 47 new cases of new-coronavirus infection, all arrives from overseas.

10:30 a.m. South Korea confirms 100 new cases, raising the country total to 9,137 with 126 deaths.

10:20 a.m. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics that Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach had agreed to on Tuesday evening.

9:20 a.m. Tokyo stocks open higher following a market surge in New York, with the benchmark Nikkei index climbing over the 19,000 mark, up more than 900 points, or 5%, from the previous day's close.

6:00 a.m. U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a reopening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, telling a town hall event that shutting down an economy is dangerous. "You can destroy a country this way by closing it down," he said.

5:43 a.m. Toyota and other Japanese automakers are making production cuts that will bring down their global output by around a third. Meanwhile, Japan looks to bring home factories that left after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

5:00 a.m. U.S. stocks surge after lawmakers say a deal on economic rescue legislation is near. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2,112.98 points, or 11.4%, higher at 20,704. The S&P 500 gained 209.93 points, or 9.4%, to 2,447 and the Nasdaq Composite added 557.18 points, or 8.1%, to 7,417. The Dow's 2112-point gain was the largest in history.

3:00 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbs back above 20,000 as hopes of Congress passing a stimulus package gives optimism to badly battered markets.

2:27 a.m. Indians are rushing to grocery stores to stock up ahead of a nationwide curfew despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urging not to panic.

Meanwhile, those choosing to shop online face unexpected roadblocks to deliveries.

Tuesday, March 24

11:48 p.m. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces a "stringent and strict" curfew across the country from midnight tonight for the next 21 days to save the country from the coronavirus. "This 21 days' time is needed to break the cycle of coronavirus transmission," he says in a televised address.

10:30 p.m. U.S. stocks open sharply higher on the hope that stimulus legislation will move ahead today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rising more than 5%.

10:20 p.m. The Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed until the summer of 2021, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells reporters.

7:59 p.m. The World Health Organization says it is seeing a "very large acceleration" in coronavirus infections in the United States which have the potential of becoming the pandemic's new epicenter.

6:00 p.m. Indonesia reports 107 new cases on Tuesday -- a new daily high -- bringing the total to 686, which includes 55 deaths and 30 people who have recovered.

4:50 p.m. The Indonesian parliament discusses relaxing the budget deficit rule to counter hits to the economy by the coronavirus, suggesting the cap be raised to 5% from 3% to help provide funds for economic stimulus.

4:36 p.m. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says Thailand is to declare a state of emergency to be enacted on Thursday in an effort to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, without giving details.

4:32 p.m. Thailand's cabinet approves a package of stimulus measures worth at least 117 billion baht ($3.56 billion) to try and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 800 people in the country. The measures include cash handouts worth 45 billion baht for 3 million workers outside the social security system, who will also be offered soft loans worth 60 billion baht as well as tax breaks.

4:30 p.m. India confirms a total of 492 cases and nine dead so far.

2:30 p.m. Hubei Province, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, will lift all traffic controls that were imposed two months ago, CCTV reported. With the exception of those living in the provincial capital of Wuhan, people will be allowed to leave the region upon declaring their health status.

1:30 p.m. Japan is set to impose an entry ban on travelers from 18 European countries and Iran.

1:15 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Thomas Bach, chairman of the International Olympic Committee, will talk by phone at 8:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time.

12:48 p.m. Thailand reported three fatalities, raising the total in the kingdom to four while confirming 106 new cases, bringing the total to 827.

12:30 p.m. Asian stock indexes chase the surging Nikkei 225, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 4.2%, the Shanghai Composite up 2.2% and South Korea's Kospi up 6.3%.

12:10 p.m. Nepal begins a weeklong lockdown affecting about 30 million people, who have been ordered to stay home.

11:50 a.m. Macao announces it will prohibit visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

10:50 a.m. Beijing Daily reports that all people entering the capital will be subject to a centralized quarantine and testing regime. The report says the capital is focusing on people who have been abroad anytime in the previous two weeks.

10:20 a.m. South Korea confirms 76 more cases, raising the total to 9,037; the country also counts 120 deaths.

9:50 a.m. Tokyo Stocks open on a bullish note, sending the Nikkei 225 Index up more than 800 points from Monday's closing price.

9:40 a.m. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee says the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics should be postponed.

6 a.m. Myanmar announces its first two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old man who had been in the U.S. and U.K.

5:38 a.m. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells Britons to stop holding weddings and other large gatherings and to stay away from playgrounds.

5:11 a.m. From New Delhi to Bangkok, lockdown orders are starting to paralyze Asia's megacities.

5:00 a.m. U.S. stocks close 3% lower despite the force of the Federal Reserve's pledge of unlimited monetary easing.

3:50 a.m. Read the inside story of how Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set out to avoid his worst-case scenario: calling off the Tokyo Olympics altogether.

3:28 a.m. France's sports minister says it would be better to announce an Olympics delay soon. Meanwhile, Japan faces the possibility of if the Summer Games do not proceed as planned.

3:08 a.m. A total of 30 Indian states and federally governed areas announce complete lockdowns as of Monday night.

3:07 a.m. A bill to pump stimulus into the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy has stalled on a procedural vote in the Senate, CNBC reports.

1:43 a.m. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for a global cease-fire to "focus together on the true fight of our lives."

1:37 a.m. U.S. stocks' sell-off deepens, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 falling 3% in midday trading.

1:33 a.m. Toyota Motor will halt assembly lines at five Japanese plants next month to offset the slump in global demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, iPhone assembler Foxconn says it has enough workers at Chinese factories.

1:14 a.m. India raises its coronavirus death toll to nine. The country's benchmark Sensex stock index plunges 13% as nonessential businesses nationwide are shuttered.

12:45 a.m. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tells hospitals in the state to increase capacity by 50% after coronavirus cases rise 38% overnight to 20,875, CNBC reports

Monday, March 23

10:30 p.m. U.S. stocks fall at the open even after the Federal Reserve announces a slew of new support measures. The New York Stock Exchange operates without its iconic trading floor from today.

9:17 p.m. Singapore reports 54 new cases -- 48 of them imported -- raising its total to 509, according to Reuters. The city-state's death toll remains at two.

9:00 p.m. India will suspend domestic passenger flights, effective Wednesday. An official statement says airlines will have to ensure all flights land before 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. The order, which does not apply to domestic cargo flights, follows a one-week ban on all international flight arrivals imposed on Sunday.

8:29 p.m. U.S. automaker Ford Motor will suspend vehicle and engine production at plants in India, Thailand, Vietnam and South Africa in response to the pandemic, Reuters reports. The company expects the stoppages will last for several weeks.

8:00 p.m. Indian stocks close deep in the red, with the benchmark BSE Sensex plunging a record 3,935 points, or 13.15%, to 25,981. The broader NSE Nifty slips 1,135 points, or 12.98%, to settle at 7,610.

7:22 p.m. Malaysia's Health Ministry reports 212 new infections, raising the total to date to 1,518. Another four deaths brings the country's toll to 14.

6:00 p.m. Indonesia reports 65 new cases, bringing its total to 579. The country's death toll stands at 49. Earlier, in the afternoon, the Indonesia Stock Exchange halted trading for 30 minutes after the benchmark index dipped 5%, following a further fall by the rupiah to 16,600 per dollar -- a level not seen since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

5:20 p.m. Hong Kong says it will ban tourist arrivals from everywhere except mainland China, Macao and Taiwan, as it attempts to stem a rise in imported infections. The government is also considering suspending the sale of alcohol in licensed bars and restaurants to discourage socializing. Hong Kong has 356 confirmed cases as of Monday.

5:07 p.m. Philippines reports 82 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 462 with 33 deaths.

3:13 p.m. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes to Twitter to scold citizens across the country who are not following lock down procedures. "Please save yourselves and your families and take the [government] directives seriously," his tweet says in Hindi. "I request state governments to ensure that the rules and laws are followed." India's Health Ministry says the country now has 415 confirmed coronavirus cases.

3:00 p.m. Tokyo stocks gain as the Bank of Japan aggressively buys exchange-traded Funds, buoying hopes that the central bank's operation will sustain the market's new direction. The benchmark Nikkei index closes at 16,887, up 334 points as SoftBank Group shares finish way up on a share-buyback announcement.

2:43 p.m. Thailand announces that tourist arrivals dropped 42.78% in February from a year earlier after a 2.46% rise the previous month. Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, tumbled 84.92% from February 2019.

2:27 p.m. India's Health and Family Welfare Ministry updates the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 390 on Monday, up by 30 since the previous night. Seven people have died in the country so far.Separately, the Indian stock market this morning halted trading for 45 minutes after the benchmark BSE Sensex hit the lower circuit limit of 10%.

12:47 p.m. The new coronavirus outbreak is set to cost the Asia-Pacific region $620 billion, according to a new estimate from rating agency S&P Global Ratings. This cost will be borne by governments, banks, companies and households. The agency says it now expects China's economy will grow just 2.9% this year while Singapore, South Korea and Japan join Hong Kong in recession.

12:15 p.m. Singapore Airlines says it will cut 96% of its capacity as the pandemic decimates travel demand. The group will ground 138 of its 147 aircraft, including those of SilkAir. Low-cost Scoot will ground 47 of its 49 aircraft

11:30 a.m. The Australian Olympic Committee says its athletes should prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in 2021, following the IOC's announcement of a potential postponement due to concerns about the coronavirus. AOC Chief Executive Matt Carroll says athletes need certainty to do the right thing "for themselves, their families and the world community."

11:00 a.m. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces that travelers entering the country from the U.S. will be asked to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

10:50 a.m. The Canadian Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee say Team Canada will not participate should the Tokyo Games go ahead four months from now. The committees "urgently call on the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee and the World Health Organization to postpone the Games for one year and we offer them our full support in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring," their statement says.

10:28 a.m. South Korea confirms 64 more cases -- its lowest daily figure for new coronavirus infections-- bringing its total to 8,961, with 111 deaths. The government has strongly recommended that people stay at home as much as possible for 15 days until April 5.

9:13 a.m. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says postponing the Tokyo Olympics may become an option if holding a "complete form" of the games becomes difficult. In addition, Abe emphasizes that the International Olympic Committee and Japan maintain that cancellation is not an option.

7 a.m. Canada's death toll from the new coronavirus rises to 20, from 13 previously, with the number of confirmed cases soaring to 1,430 from 1,099.

2:30 a.m. Britain says it will tell 1.5 million of its most vulnerable citizens they must stay at home for the next 12 weeks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus, Reuters reports. A further 47 people have died in the U.K. after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 281, the government say.

0:37 a.m. Travelers entering Japan from the U.S. will be asked to quarantine at home or at a hotel for 14 days upon arrival, the Japanese government decides. The measures will start within the week and be in effect until the end of April. Similar steps are being enforced in China and South Korea. Arrivals from European countries such as the U.K., France and Germany as well as those from Egypt and Iran have been subject to the same order.

Sunday, March 22

6:45 p.m. Malaysia's Ministry of Health reports 123 new cases, bringing total cases to-date to 1,306. Two more deaths bring that total to 10. Malaysians' movements are restricted until March 31.

6:04 p.m. Among other measures, Thailand introduces a liquidity support fund worth 70 billion baht to 100 billion baht ($2.14 billion to $3.06 billion) to reduce debt market risks.

5:46 p.m. Indonesia confirms 64 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 514, and 10 new deaths, bringing the toll to 48.

5:02 p.m. Romania confirms its first coronavirus death. The nation, which has recorded 367 cases to date, declared a state of emergency on March 16.

2:50 p.m. Japan advises citizens to avoid nonessential and non-urgent travel to the United States, citing the national emergency declared by U.S. President Donald Trump.

12:13 p.m. Australia will inject A$66.4 billion ($38.5 billion) into the economy as part of a second stimulus to cushion the financial impact of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says. Australia has registered seven deaths linked to the virus and 1,098 confirmed cases.

10:15 a.m. India launches a 14-hour long curfew to slow the fast-spreading pandemic. India has confirmed 315 cases.

9:30 a.m. Italy's fatalities jump by 793 to 4,825 in the largest one-day rise since the country's battle began a month ago. The government has ordered all businesses to close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country's supply chains.

5:32 a.m. U.S. policy measures to blunt the fallout from the pandemic are expected to exceed $2 trillion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says. The measures are expected to include shouldering wage payment obligations of smaller companies.

Saturday, March 21

7:54 p.m. Nissan decides to lay off about 3,000 workers in Spain where the company is suspending production in three factories.

5:48 p.m. Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan announce fresh restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in Central Asia snowballed, Reuters reports.

4:59 p.m. Malaysia reports 153 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,183 cases. It also reports two deaths, bringing the total to four deaths to-date.

2:46 p.m. Jordan blows sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday, limiting the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely to combat the spread of coronavirus, Reuters reports.

2:45 p.m. The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reports a 19th death related to coronavirus and says the number of confirmed cases has risen to 307 from 230 a day before. The government has placed more than half of the country's population under strict home quarantine to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

1:49 p.m. Thailand reports its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411. Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, says the new cases are linked to earlier infections that occurred at a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighboring Malaysia.

1:09 p.m. Singapore reports two coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, marking the city-state's first fatalities from the infection. The patients who died are a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man, the health ministry says in a statement.

10:25 a.m. South Korea confirms 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new cases bring the country's total to 8,799.

9:21 a.m. Mainland China reports zero locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for a third day running, while the daily log of infections involving travelers arriving from other countries continues to rise, the country's National Health Commission says in a statement on Saturday. Mainland China had 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, all travelers from abroad. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China reaches 81,008, after the death toll reached 3,255 as of the end of Friday.

5 a.m. U.S. stocks ended another week of tumultuous trading with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 913 points, or 4.6%, to close at 19,173. The wider S&P 500 fell 4.3%, while the Nasdaq dropped 3.8%. The Dow has now erased its gains since Trump's inauguration, a rally the president has prided his administration on ahead of his reelection bid.

