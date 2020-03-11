Coronavirus latest: Dow climbs 1,000 points on stimulus hopes

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

China's National Health Commission raised the total number of cases on the mainland to 80,754 as of the end of Sunday, an increase of 19 from the previous day. The official mainland death toll is 3,136.

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

Wednesday, March 11

7:05 a.m. Turkey confirmed its first coronavirus case. The health minister said that a man contracted the virus while traveling to Europe.

5:38 a.m. Two weeks after the Japanese government called for canceling concerts and major sports events, experts still see the risk of a surge in new infections.

5:30 a.m. After an up and down trading day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed more than 1,000 points higher Tuesday, one day after the market suffered the worst session since the financial crisis in 2008.

4:01 a.m. Toyota is scaling back production of Lexus luxury vehicles as sales plummet in China amid the outbreak.

3:56 a.m. U.S. President Donald Trump said he sees no need to be tested for the coronavirus. He recently came into contact with two lawmakers who have since gone into self-quarantine. They had attended a conference with a person who has tested positive. "I spoke to the White House doctor," Trump said, adding "He said he sees no reason to do it. There’s no symptoms, no anything."

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaks to reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss the response to the coronavirus outbreak. © Reuters

3:07 a.m. Portugal is suspending all passenger flights to and from Italy for 14 days starting Wednesday.

12:20 a.m. Greece will shut schools, universities and other educational facilities for two weeks, according to the health minister.

12:17 a.m. Japan's busiest bullet train line, connecting Tokyo and Osaka, saw ridership drop 56% in early March as the widening outbreak disrupted travel.

Tuesday, March 10

11:11 p.m. Spain has banned public events with attendance of more than 1,000 people in Madrid and other hot zones, the health minister said.

8:46 p.m. The UAE has announced 15 new cases, bringing the total to 74.

8:41 p.m. Indonesia just reported eight new cases, bringing the total number to 27. Nearly half of the cases are from the same cluster -- a cafe that hosted a dance event in Jakarta.

8:18 p.m. Japan will bar entry from some regions of Italy starting Wednesday midnight, an immigration bureau official said at briefing.

8:12 p.m. Lebanon recorded its first death from the virus -- a 56-year-old man who local broadcasters said had been in quarantine since returning from Egypt.

7:41 p.m. Japan health ministry officials said the outbreak is currently "under control" but the government is still preparing for the worst. They said the country can run 6,000 tests a day and aims to raise the capacity to 7,000 by the end of the month. Japan currently has 498 active cases, including asymptomatic carriers, and the rate is increasing by about 30 a day.

5:20 p.m. The last of the converted hospitals set up in Wuhan to treat new coronavirus patients with mild symptoms was closed on Tuesday, according to the Paper, a news website backed by the Shanghai government.

A sports arena that served as a makeshift hospital receives a dose of disinfectant after the last group of patients was discharged on March 8, 2020. © Reuters

4:42 p.m. Burkina Faso, Brunei, Cyprus, the Channel Islands, Mongolia and Brunei have reported their first cases, according to Reuters.

4:04 p.m. The Philippines reported 9 more confirmed cases, bringing its total to 33.

3:57 p.m. Jack Ma, founder of China's Alibaba Group Holding, donated 100,000 face masks to Tokyo, where the items have disappeared from drugstore shelves, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said. China Construction Bank, meanwhile, has donated 50,000 face masks to Tokyo.

3:19 p.m. The International Table Tennis Federation postponed next month's ITTF World Tour Japan Open due to coronavirus concerns. The tournament had been scheduled for April 21 to April 26 in Kyushu. Many sports events in Japan, including professional , have been postponed.

3 p.m. Tokyo stocks rebounded after an early dive as investor sentiment recovered with new developments including news that U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans. The Nikkei Stock Average ended at 19,867, up 168 from the previous day's close.

12:30 p.m. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, for the first time since the epidemic started late last year, state media reported. The Hubei province government is studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium or low risk of contracting the coronavirus to start traveling, state media reported.

11:40 a.m. Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated the central bank will "act appropriately as needed without hesitation," while revealing the BOJ's holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF) may incur paper losses once the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average falls below 19,500. The Nikkei index ended the morning trading at 19,405, down 293 from the previous day's close.

11:30 a.m. Qantas Airways said it will cut its international capacity by almost 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes to deal with a decline in passenger demand caused by the coronavirus.

11:05 a.m. Panama reported its first coronavirus infection as a woman who had traveled from Spain tested positive for the virus in the Central American country. Her nationality was not disclosed.

10:28 a.m. South Korea confirmed 131 new cases, raising its total number to 7,513, with 54 deaths. The rate of daily new cases there has been slowing since the weekend.

9:39 a.m. Tokyo after a record one-day plunge in New York, with the benchmark Nikkei average dropping below 19,000 at one point in early morning trading.

9:20 a.m. China's National Health Commission said it had confirmed 19 new cases of infections in the mainland for Sunday, bringing the total number to 80,754. The official mainland death toll is 3,136, up 17 from a day earlier.

7. a.m. Israel will require all international arrivals -- citizens and foreign nationals alike -- to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the virus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday. The country has 42 confirmed infections.

6:30 a.m. Italy's prime minister that had been confined to the north nationwide, telling people to stay home and seek permission before embarking on "essential travel." He added: "There won't be just a red zone. There will be Italy."

6:00 a.m. Futures point to another turbulent start for Asia-Pacific markets after a grim day to remember in U.S. trading.

4:37 a.m. The Grand Princess cruise ship, which is carrying a cluster of coronavirus cases, has arrived at a port in the San Francisco Bay Area, posing health authorities with the challenge of unloading passengers.

2:00 a.m. The coronavirus is closer to causing a pandemic, but it would be one that "could be controlled," said the World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

1:30 a.m. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has canceled school in Metropolitan Manila from March 10 to March 14 as the number of confirmed cases climbed to 24 Monday night.

A worker disinfects a high school classroom in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines. © Reuters

1:00 a.m. China has postponed its annual gathering of the Boao Forum for Asia, Beijing's answer to Davos, on fears of the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

12:30 a.m. U.S. schools should consider rescheduling or canceling study abroad programs, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said.

Monday, March 9

11:50 p.m. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh on Mar. 17 has been canceled after coronavirus infections were confirmed there.

11:47 p.m. U.S. stocks nose-dived as plunging oil prices added to fears of the coronavirus' impact on the global economy. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: "Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on."

10:06 p.m. Vietnam suspended visa-free travel for citizens of eight European countries on Monday after a sharp rise in infections in the Southeast Asian nation.

9:15 p.m. Hard-hit Iran has temporarily released about 70,000 prisoners in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus, Reuters reported, citing the head of the judiciary.

9:03 p.m. Indonesia confirmed 13 new cases today, bringing its total to 19. Malaysia announced another 18, raising its tally to 117. Malaysian Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told reporters that the country would emulate China and urge citizens who are unwell to stay home, while promoting good hygiene.

8:00 p.m. The Tokyo Olympics are still months away, but the outbreak is already disrupting one event: the torch lighting ceremony. Reuters reported that the event planned for Thursday in the ancient Greek town of Olympia will be held without spectators. Plans to send children from Japan to Greece for the ceremony had already been scrapped.

7:40 p.m. Germany has confirmed another 210 infections, Reuters reported, citing the Robert Koch Institute. This brings the European manufacturing powerhouse's case total to 1,112.

5:51 p.m. The number of confirmed cases in the Philippines has jumped to 20 from five last Friday, the country's health department said. President Rodrigo Duterte declared state of public health emergency on Sunday.

Tourists are seen at an almost empty Asiatique night market in Bangkok. © Reuters

5:14 p.m. The Japanese professional baseball league has decided to postpone the season opener which had been scheduled on March 20. It is the first postponement of the opening since 2011 when a major earthquake and subsequent tsunami hit the country.

4:40 p.m. Japan Airlines said one of its cabin attendants has tested positive for coronavirus, Japan's latest confirmed infection. As of 10 p.m. on Sunday, Japan had confirmed 479 cases, in addition to 703 people from the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

3:50 p.m. The number of tourists visiting Thailand fell 44.3% in February from a year earlier due to the coronavirus, with visitors from China -- Thailand's biggest source of tourists -- tumbling 85.3%.

3 p.m. Tokyo stocks ended lower with the Nikkei average closing below 20,000 for the first time in 14 months. Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said before the close that the central bank "would take appropriate action as needed without hesitation," but failed to have an impact on the market.

12:30 p.m. Walt Disney Co.'s Shanghai Disneyland said it will partially resume operations at its resort, although the main theme park will remain closed due to coronavirus concerns. The theme park had been shut from Jan. 25.

12:10 p.m. The operator of cruise ship Costa Fortuna said it was heading to Singapore to end its journey on Tuesday as planned, after it was rejected from ports in Malaysia and Thailand over coronavirus fears, Reuters reported. Italian cruise line Costa Crociere said there were no suspected virus cases among its guests.

Medical workers in protective gears walk into a hospital facility to treat coronavirus patients in Daegu, South Korea on March 8. © Reuters

11:30 a.m. Tokyo stocks plunged amid uncertainties over the virus, falling oil prices and a strengthening yen. The benchmark Nikkei closed morning trade at 19,437, down 1,276 points from Friday's close, while the safe-haven yen soared at one point to the 101-yen range against the dollar.

10:30 a.m. South Korea confirmed 367 new cases, raising the total in the country to 7,382 while the death toll stood at 50.

10:06 a.m. Mainland China outside Hubei Province reported no new locally transmitted cases on Sunday for the second straight day. Wuhan reported 36. The country recorded 40 new cases on Sunday -- down from 44 on Saturday -- and the lowest since the nation's health authority started publishing data on Jan. 20. Sunday's cases brought the total in China to 80,735, while 22 fatalities on the day upped the death toll to 3,119.

9:06 a.m. The cruise ship Grand Princess barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where its 2,400 passengers will be unloaded and sent on to medical and quarantine sites elsewhere, California Governor Gavin Newsom told a news conference on Sunday. Nearly all 1,100 crew members will remain on board the vessel

2:45 a.m. Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the south Asian country, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research. The affected people, aged between 20 and 35, include two who returned home from Italy recently, IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina told reporters.

Carrying multiple people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco on Sunday. The cruise ship is scheduled to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday. © AP

2:35 a.m. French health authorities reported three new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, taking the country's death toll from the outbreak to 19, as the number of reported infections also rose. The total number of confirmed cases came to 1,126 as of 1400 GMT on Sunday, public health officials said.

2:35 a.m. The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 133 to 366, the Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday, by far the largest daily rise in fatalities since the outbreak came to light last month. The total number of cases in Italy leapt 25% to 7,375 from 5,883 on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Sunday, March 8

7:42 p.m. Iran's health ministry said on Sunday that total coronavirus cases have risen to 6,566, while the death toll has reached 194, according to state television, Reuters reported.

4:46 p.m. Chinese public opinion of Beijing's response to the new coronavirus has undergone a wild reversal in the weeks since the epidemic began, with online comments turning from bitter criticism into loud applause.

4:25 p.m. Italy imposed a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north on Sunday, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to contain a rapidly growing outbreak of coronavirus. The unprecedented restrictions, which will impact some 16 million people and stay in force until April 3, were signed into law overnight by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

3:52 p.m. The Maldives has curbed movement on several resort islands, authorities said on Sunday, after the country reported its first two cases of coronavirus. The two infected people, who are both staff at the Kuredu Island Resort, tested positive late on Saturday. They are believed to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there.

Serie A football game between AC Milan and Genoa is being played behind closed doors to spectators on March 8 as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world. © Reuters

3:22 p.m. Six people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, after state media said the place was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the coronavirus.

9:54 a.m. Health authorities in mainland China on Sunday reported 44 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus by the end of March 7, a decrease from 99 the day prior. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 80,695 by the end of March 7. Authorities reported 27 new deaths on March 7, down from 28 deaths on March 6.

3:49 a.m. Sixteen people in France have died from coronavirus, the head of the country's public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Saturday, an increase of five since the previous toll, Reuters reported. France now has 949 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Salomon said.

Saturday, March 7

11:44 p.m. About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province, the city's authority said on its website. The building collapsed at about 7:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) and 34 people were rescued in the following two hours, the Quanzhou authorities said.

11:33 p.m. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 206, a rise of 43, British health officials said on Saturday. So far in Britain, two patients who had confirmed positive for the virus have died.

11:10 p.m. Shanghai increased airport screening on Saturday as imported coronavirus infections from countries such as Italy and Iran emerge as the biggest source of new cases in China outside Hubei, the province where the outbreak originated, Reuters reported. Mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases on Friday, according to official data. Of the 25 that were outside Hubei, 24 came from outside China.

10:01 p.m. Pope Francis has canceled his main public appearances on Sunday and Wednesday to avoid crowds gathering to see him and will stream them on the internet from inside the Vatican because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The 83-year-old pope canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy, but the Vatican has said he is suffering only from a cold that is "without symptoms related to other pathologies."

9:17 p.m. The leader of Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti said on Saturday he had tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reported.

7:21 p.m. South Korea's coronavirus cases jumped to 7,041 on Saturday, up by 448 from the previous day, the death toll rose by two to 46, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

6:50 p.m. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will declare a public health emergency to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, after the country recorded its first case of community transmission, officials said on Saturday.

6:25 p.m. The Shincheonji Church of Jesus has come under the spotlight at home and abroad since the South Korean religious sect became a hotbed of the country's explosively spreading coronavirus outbreak. More than 1.2 million people have signed a petition on the presidential Blue House's website calling for the sect to be forcibly disbanded. But it is also pointed out that South Korean society itself is partly responsible for Shincheonji's rapid growth as it has failed to extend a helping hand to young people in distress.

2:18 p.m. China's exports fell 17.2% in January-February from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday, marking the steepest fall since February 2019.

10:25 a.m. South Korea reported 483 new cases, bringing its total to 6,767 with 44 deaths.

9:30 a.m. China's National Health Commission confirmed 99 new mainland infections as of the end of Thursday, down from 143 cases a day earlier, bringing the total accumulated number to 80,651. The death toll climbed to 3,070, up by 28 from the previous day.

7:43 a.m. The Dow Jones industrial average ended Friday down 256 points after plunging almost 900 points earlier in the day. Investors continued to be concerned about the impact of the virus outbreak on supply chains and consumer demand, but White House adviser Larry Kudlow said that the administration was considering targeted measures to help the economy. The index eked out a small gain for the week.

