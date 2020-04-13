Coronavirus latest: Samsung plant in Vietnam hit by worker infection

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Global cases have reached 1,699,595, according to the World Health Organization.

The worldwide death toll has hit 106,138.

To see how the disease has spread, click this interactive virus tracker:

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

Monday, April 13

6:13 p.m. Indonesia reports 316 new cases, lower than the daily counts over the weekend, which reached a new high. This brings the total number of infections to 4,557, including 399 deaths.

5:31 p.m. The Philippines reports 284 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 4,932 cases, with 315 deaths.

5:02 p.m. Samsung Display Vietnam, one of the South Korean electronics company's main units, is forced to close some areas at its facility in the Yen Phong Industrial Park in Bacninh Province. It was quarantined by local authorities on Monday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The closures may put the unit out of action for days, as the area must be disinfected, and other who came into contact with the infected person are checked. Vietnam has confirmed 262 infections as of April 13, but no deaths have been reported.

4:30 p.m. Tokyo confirms 91 new cases, sources tell Nikkei, marking the first time for the capital's daily total to come in under 100 since April 7.

3:56 p.m. Thailand reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, down from 33 on Sunday and a lower increase for the fifth straight day. The kingdom now has 2,579 total confirmed cases. It also added two fatalities, taking that total to 40.

1:30 p.m. India confirms 796 more coronavirus cases, compared to 909 it reported on Sunday morning, taking its total to 9,152, including 308 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

12:30 p.m. South Korea has confirmed that 111 patients who had been thought cleared of the new coronavirus have again tested positive. The World Health Organization is investigating such reports.

10:20 a.m. South Korea confirms 25 new cases, down from 32 on Sunday, raising the total to 10,537 with 217 deaths. The country is considering looser social distancing instructions now that it has the outbreak under relative control.

10:10 a.m. China reports the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks as it confirms 108 new cases for Sunday, all but 10 being imported infections. Separately, it counts 61 new asymptomatic patients. The number of new cases is the highest tally since March 5. Confirmed total cases in mainland China stand at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.

5:03 a.m. OPEC+ agrees to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June. The scale of the reduction is equivalent to 10% of global supply, making this the largest-ever cooperative effort among oil-producing countries.

1:00 a.m. New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces another 758 coronavirus deaths, the sixth consecutive day for the state to suffer over 700 deaths.

Sunday, April 12

11:00 p.m. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says, "It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS (National Health Service) for saving my life," in a video message posted on Twitter after he was discharged from hospital.

5:30 p.m. The Philippines reports 50 additional COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily tally, bringing the country's total number of corona fatalities to 297. Meanwhile, there are now 4,648 cases after 220 new infections were recorded.

5:11 p.m. China's northeastern city of Harbin will implement a 28-day quarantine measure for all arrivals from abroad, its government says in a statement posted online. People entering the capital of Heilongjiang Province, bordering Russia, will first be held at a quarantine center for 14 days, then must stay home for another 14 days.

4:30 p.m. Saudi Arabia's King Salman has extended a nationwide curfew until further notice due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the interior ministry says. Last week Saudi Arabia placed the capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew, locking down much of the population. The kingdom has reported more than 300 new infections on each of the last four days.

2 p.m. India has confirmed 909 more coronavirus cases, compared to 1,035 it reported on Saturday morning, taking its total to 8,356, including 273 deaths, according to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

11:00 a.m. North Korea calls for tougher and more thorough countermeasures to keep citizens safe from the rapidly spreading coronavirus, state media reports.

1:43 a.m. U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 19,600, the highest reported number in the world, according to a Reuters tally. Italy has the second most, 19,468. The U.S. has five times the population of Italy.

Saturday, April 11

10:49 p.m. SoftBank Group will provide Japan with 300 million protective masks a month at cost, starting next month, President Masayoshi Son announces on Twitter. The masks will be produced by Chinese automaker BYD, which says it has quickly geared up to become one of the world's largest protective gear producers.

6:08 p.m. Malaysian health authorities report 184 additional confirmed coronavirus cases, raising the country's cumulative tally to 4,530, the highest number in Southeast Asia.

6:02 p.m. The Philippines reports 26 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking its total to 247. It also confirms 233 new infections for a tally of 4,428.

5:41 p.m. Indonesia confirms 330 new coronavirus infections, taking its count to 3,842. It also confirms 21 virus-related deaths, taking the total to 327.

5:11 p.m. Tokyo counts more than 190 new coronavirus cases, a record daily increase for the fourth straight day, a metropolitan government official says.

5:08 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls for citizens across Japan to avoid evening spots like bars and restaurants.

3:10 p.m. India's confirmed coronavirus cases reach 7,447, up 1,035 from Friday morning and the biggest 24-hour increase. The death toll is at 239, up 40 since Friday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

1:50 p.m. Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus infections and two more deaths. The country has registered a total of 2,518 cases and 35 deaths since its outbreak emerged in January.

10:30 a.m. Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 42 involving overseas travelers, up from 42 a day earlier. Also, 34 new asymptomatic cases were reported, down from 47 the previous day. Mainland China's infections tally stands at 81,953 and the death toll, up three, at 3,339.

4:25 a.m. Turkey is imposing a lockdown on 31 provinces for two days starting Friday midnight, according to the Interior Ministry. The curfew covers Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities.

3:18 a.m. The global death toll from the virus surpasses 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

2:28 a.m. Turkey's death toll reaches 1,006, including 98 in the prior 24 hours, the health minister says Friday evening. The number of confirmed cases totals 47,029.

1:53 a.m. India reports 896 newly confirmed cases on Friday, topping the previous single-day record of 704 on April 6. The daily death toll climbs to a record 37, with the cumulative total reaching 206.

1:30 a.m. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the phone and thanks him for his help in repatriating Japanese nationals stranded in India. As of Tuesday, 2,139 Japanese had returned to Japan from India via chartered flights.

1:00 a.m. Major League Baseball is considering a plan that would have all 30 teams play regular-season games at their spring training sites in Florida and Arizona without fans, USA Today reports.

12:36 a.m. Taiwanese authorities say operatives in mainland China attempted to paint Taiwan as the source of online abuse against the World Health Organization.