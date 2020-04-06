Coronavirus latest: Singapore confirms record number of cases

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Global cases have reached 1,136,851, according to the World Health Organization.

The worldwide death toll has hit 62,955.

To see how the disease has spread, click this interactive virus tracker:

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

Monday, April 6

5:18 a.m. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms, British media reports.

4:00 a.m. Britain's Queen Elizabeth addresses the nation about the crisis: "Better days will return, we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again."

Sunday, April 5

8:30 p.m. Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump.

7:00 p.m. Tokyo Governor Koike confirms record 143 new coronavirus infections.

3:59 p.m. Iran's president said on Sunday "low-risk" economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus, Reuters reported.

2:00 p.m. A majority of people in Thailand are not confident whether the government would be able to contain the Covid-19 spread and most are not satisfied with its handling of the situation, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, the English-language daily Bangkok Post reported. Thailand also reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Sunday.

8:00 a.m. U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at a briefing that "there's going to be a lot of death," and asked Americans to brace for a big spike in coronavirus fatalities in the coming days, as the country faces what he called the toughest two weeks of the pandemic.

3:00 a.m. Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night. It had been under an overnight curfew along with the rest of United Arab Emirates since March 26, but its Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said the lockdown would now run around the clock for two weeks, the state news agency WAM said.

Saturday, April 4

6:00 p.m. Malaysia has recorded 150 new cases today, bringing to a total of 3,483 cases to-date. Four new deaths were also recorded, making it 57 death to-date.

4:10 p.m. Tokyo metropolitan government confirms 118 more infections, the first time the daily increase has topped 100.

2:48 p.m. India's confirmed coronavirus cases hit 2,902 in the morning, an increase of 601 since Friday morning, according to the latest Health and Family Welfare Ministry data. The ministry has also recorded 68 deaths, up 12 over the same period.

11:34 a.m. Far fewer people are on the streets of shopping areas in Tokyo and other cities in Japan on Saturday, after authorities issued stay-at-home requests to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

10:41 a.m. South Korea says it will extend its intensive social distancing campaign, which had been scheduled to end Monday, as concerns about imported coronavirus cases and new outbreaks in small clusters persist, reports Reuters.

10:14 a.m. Mexico's health ministry says the number of people who have died of coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, up from 50 a day earlier. It has registered a total of 1,688 coronavirus cases, up from 1,510, reports Reuters.

5:00 a.m. The Dow finishes down 1.7% while the S&P 500 dips 1.5% as the stock market closes in New York.

4:29 a.m. Spain overtakes Italy for the first time in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, but the overnight death toll fell from the previous day, reports Reuters.

3:58 a.m. Anyone expected to be near President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be given a rapid COVID-19 test, the White House says.

3:51 a.m. Turkey imposed a partial curfew on citizens under the age of 20 effective midnight on Friday, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It also decides to shut down the borders of 31 cities, including Istanbul, for all vehicles, excluding transit passage and essential supplies.

3:00 a.m. The volume of internet data used in Japan jumps 40% in roughly a month, prompting concerns about overwhelming the network.

1:35 a.m. The parent of All Nippon Airways seeks $2.79 billion in financing from a program run by the government-backed Development Bank of Japan.

1:00 a.m. New York reports the state's biggest 24-hour death toll, with 562 succumbing to COVID-19 since a day earlier. New York City ranks seventh in the world in total COVID-19 deaths, just ahead of the Netherlands, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.