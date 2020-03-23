Coronavirus latest: Team Canada pulls out of 2020 Olympics

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Global cases have reached 294,110 according to the World Health Organization.

The worldwide death toll stood at 12,944.

To see how the disease has spread, click this interactive virus tracker:

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

---

Monday, March 23

10:50 a.m. The Canadian Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee say Team Canada will not participate should the Tokyo Games go ahead four months from now. The committees "urgently call on the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee and the World Health Organization to postpone the Games for one year and we offer them our full support in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring," their statement says.

9:13 a.m. Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe says postponing the Tokyo Olympics may become an option if holding a "complete form" of the games becomes difficult. In addition, Abe emphasizes that the International Olympic Committee and Japan maintain that cancellation is not an option.

7 a.m. Canada's death toll from the new coronavirus rises to 20, from 13 previously, with the number of confirmed cases soaring to 1,430 from 1,099.

2:30 a.m. Britain says it will tell 1.5 million of its most vulnerable citizens they must stay at home for the next 12 weeks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus, Reuters reports. A further 47 people have died in the U.K. after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 281, the government say.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson details his government's response to the growing pandemic. © Reuters

0:37 a.m. Travelers entering Japan from the U.S. will be asked to quarantine at home or at a hotel for 14 days upon arrival, the Japanese government decides. The measures will start within the week and be in effect until the end of April. Similar steps are being enforced in China and South Korea. Arrivals from European countries such as the U.K., France and Germany as well as those from Egypt and Iran have been subject to the same order.

Sunday, March 22

6:45 p.m. Malaysia's Ministry of Health reports 123 new cases, bringing total cases to-date to 1,306. Two more deaths bring that total to 10. Malaysians' movements are restricted until March 31.

6:04 p.m. Among other measures, Thailand introduces a liquidity support fund worth 70 billion baht to 100 billion baht ($2.14 billion to $3.06 billion) to reduce debt market risks.

5:46 p.m. Indonesia confirms 64 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 514, and 10 new deaths, bringing the toll to 48.

5:02 p.m. Romania confirms its first coronavirus death. The nation, which has recorded 367 cases to date, declared a state of emergency on March 16.

2:50 p.m. Japan advises citizens to avoid nonessential and non-urgent travel to the United States, citing the national emergency declared by U.S. President Donald Trump.

12:13 p.m. Australia will inject A$66.4 billion ($38.5 billion) into the economy as part of a second stimulus to cushion the financial impact of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says. Australia has registered seven deaths linked to the virus and 1,098 confirmed cases.

10:15 a.m. India launches a 14-hour long curfew to slow the fast-spreading pandemic. India has confirmed 315 cases.

9:30 a.m. Italy's fatalities jump by 793 to 4,825 in the largest one-day rise since the country's battle began a month ago. The government has ordered all businesses to close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country's supply chains.

5:32 a.m. U.S. policy measures to blunt the fallout from the pandemic are expected to exceed $2 trillion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says. The measures are expected to include shouldering wage payment obligations of smaller companies.

Saturday, March 21

7:54 p.m. Nissan decides to lay off about 3,000 workers in Spain where the company is suspending production in three factories.

5:48 p.m. Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan announce fresh restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in Central Asia snowballed, Reuters reports.

4:59 p.m. Malaysia reports 153 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,183 cases. It also reports two deaths, bringing the total to four deaths to-date.

2:46 p.m. Jordan blows sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday, limiting the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely to combat the spread of coronavirus, Reuters reports.

2:45 p.m. The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reports a 19th death related to coronavirus and says the number of confirmed cases has risen to 307 from 230 a day before. The government has placed more than half of the country's population under strict home quarantine to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

1:49 p.m. Thailand reports its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411. Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, says the new cases are linked to earlier infections that occurred at a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighboring Malaysia.

1:09 p.m. Singapore reports two coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, marking the city-state's first fatalities from the infection. The patients who died are a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man, the health ministry says in a statement.

10:25 a.m. South Korea confirms 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new cases bring the country's total to 8,799.

9:21 a.m. Mainland China reports zero locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for a third day running, while the daily log of infections involving travelers arriving from other countries continues to rise, the country's National Health Commission says in a statement on Saturday. Mainland China had 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, all travelers from abroad. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China reaches 81,008, after the death toll reached 3,255 as of the end of Friday.

5 a.m. U.S. stocks ended another week of tumultuous trading with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 913 points, or 4.6%, to close at 19,173. The wider S&P 500 fell 4.3%, while the Nasdaq dropped 3.8%. The Dow has now erased its gains since Trump's inauguration, a rally the president has prided his administration on ahead of his reelection bid.

To catch up on earlier developments, see last week's latest updates.