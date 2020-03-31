Coronavirus latest: Trump eyes tougher guidelines to slow spread

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Follow the latest updates.

Global cases have reached 638,146, according to the World Health Organization.

The worldwide death toll has hit 30,105.

To see how the disease has spread, click this interactive virus tracker:

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

---

Tuesday, March 31

7:30 a.m. U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he may toughen up current guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. "The guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit," he told reporters at the White House. The president also noted that more than 1 million Americans had been tested for coronavirus.

5:00 a.m. The Dow closed 3.2% higher at 22,327,48, while the S&P 500 finished up 3.4% at 2,626.65.

4:11 a.m. COVID-19 hospitalizations in California have doubled over the past four days, and the number of ICU patients tripled during that time, says Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to Reuters.

2:21 a.m. A vaccine for the new coronavirus should be ready for emergency use in early 2021, says American drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson says that a vaccine for the new coronavirus should be ready for emergency use in early 2021. © Reuters

12:24 a.m. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuses China of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and urges transparent sharing of crucial data on case numbers and mortality rates.

Monday, March 30

10:30 p.m. U.S. stocks open slightly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 44 points and the S&P 500 rising 18 points.

8:38 p.m. The Indian government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day nationwide lockdown when it expires on April 14. "There are rumors and media reports, claiming that the government will extend the [lockdown]," the Press Information Bureau said in a tweet. "The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless."

India has 1,071 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, including 29 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said separately.

7:50 p.m. Some 12,298 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Spain, Reuters reported, citing Deputy Health Emergency Chief Maria Jose Sierra. That is equivalent to around 14% of the country's 85,195 confirmed cases, roughly the same proportion as last week.

7:40 p.m. Malaysia's Health Ministry announced 156 positive coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 2,626, while fatalities increased by three to 37.

7:09 p.m. The Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23, 2021, the International Olympic Committee, Japanese government, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the organizing committee have decided. The Summer Games will finish up on Aug. 8. The games were originally set to start less than four months from now, on July 24, but were postponed last week.

7:05 p.m. Following Manila's request, China will send a team of medical experts to help Philippines deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, Beijing's Ambassador to Manila Huang Xilian said in a press statement.

6:30 p.m. South Korea decides to make cash payments to all but the richest families. The money is to come from a second supplementary budget to be drafted next month in a bid to ease the drawn-out economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in says.

5:46 p.m. Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party puts together a proposal that calls for 60 trillion yen ($557.8 billion) to fight the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis. Of the total, 20 trillion yen is to be direct spending, more than half of which would come in the form of coupons and cash handouts to consumers. The party plans to present the proposal to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.

5:45 p.m. Indonesia added 129 new cases, bringing the total to 1,414 with 122 deaths and 75 who have recovered. As the cases continue to climb, the government on Monday banned civil servants from taking part in the annual exodus ahead of the Idul Fitri holiday late May. President Joko Widodo called for "more strict" restrictions on the movement of the people.

3:50 p.m. The U.K. places an order for over 10,000 ventilators from a consortium of companies that expects to go into production this week. The companies include Airbus, BAE Systems, Ford and seven Formula One teams. The ventilators' design is based on existing technologies. "This consortium brings together some of the most innovative companies in the world," consortium chief Dick Elsy says, adding the companies have "the skills and tools to make a difference and save lives."

2:30 p.m. Shigeru Ishiba, a heavyweight lawmaker in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, attacks Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Ishiba, who has twice challenged Abe for the party leadership, tells foreign media in Tokyo, "Japan should have much earlier implemented stricter restrictions on people coming from China and other countries that had seen many infections. Not doing this has a very negative impact."

2:16 p.m. Hong Kong's legislative council cancels a meeting scheduled for Wednesday as the city deals with the coronavirus crisis and a fourfold increase in infections to 641 in two weeks, mostly due to imported cases. The executive council, Hong Kong's top advisory body, has also suspended meetings for a week.

2:05 p.m. Thailand reports 136 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of its infections to 1,524.

11:30 a.m. China reports 31 new coronavirus cases on the mainland, including one locally transmitted infection. Four new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,304 as of the end of Sunday. Total infections rose to 81,470. Hubei Province, where the outbreak first emerged, reports no new cases for the sixth consecutive day.

A woman wearing a face mask cleans the facade of a shopping mall before its opening in Wuhan, Hubei Province on March 30. The province, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has gone six straight days without reporting a new case. © Reuters

11:20 a.m. Vietnam's prime minister asks cities to prepare for possible lockdowns as confirmed cases increase. "Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have to review and update plans to battle the virus, and have to stand ready for city lockdown scenarios," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a statement.

10:50 a.m. The Indonesia Stock Exchange halts trading for 30 minutes this morning after the index fell 5%. Trading resumes at 10:50 a.m.

10:42 a.m. South Korea confirms 78 more cases, raising the total number to 9,661 with 158 deaths.

10:12 a.m. Japanese comedian Ken Shimura died from pneumonia caused by the virus on Sunday night, becoming the first Japanese celebrity to succumb to the disease. The 70-year-old star had been hospitalized for ten days and had publicly said he had tested positive.

9:30 a.m. Tokyo stocks open lower following the sharp fall in New last week, with the Nikkei index falling more than 700 points from the previous day's finish at one point in early trade. Observers say that investor concerns over the prolonged economic slowdown due to the crisis are prompting the sell-off.

9:10 a.m. Singapore's central bank eases monetary policy to limit economic damage from the pandemic. The nation's monetary authority said it would adopt a 0% per annum appreciation rate of the policy band starting at the current S$NEER level.

5:53 a.m. India's decision to lock down all 1.3 billion residents for 21 days brings the nation's supply chains to a standstill, leaving certain areas short of food and other necessities.

5:08 a.m. Moscow authorities announce a partial lockdown as the number of official cases in the Russian capital tops 1,000. Residents are ordered to stay at home starting Monday, with exceptions such as buying food or medicine.

4:52 a.m. Deaths in the U.S. from the virus could reach 200,000, with millions of cases, warns the government's top expert on infectious diseases. Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated casualties from the pandemic of between 100,000 and 200,000 in a CNN interview.

4:00 a.m. Economic activity has frozen in cities around the world as the pandemic rages, leaving only an eerie silence. Yet signs of renewed activity have emerged in the flow of goods in China.

3:37 a.m. Japan is preparing to bar all foreigners arriving from the U.S., China and South Korea in a bid to contain the spread of pandemic.

2:17 a.m. As Japan confronts a surge in new cases, 83% of respondents to a weekend Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll said they were staying home more than usual.

Sunday, March 29

11:58 p.m. India's confirmed coronavirus cases climb to 1,024, including 27 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says.

10:25 p.m. Myanmar closes its airports to international commercial flights for two weeks starting Tuesday to contain the outbreak. Cargo planes and aircraft carrying relief supplies are exempt.

6:20 p.m. The Philippines reports 343 new infections, bringing its total to 1,418, with 71 deaths and 42 recoveries.

6:20 p.m. Malaysia reports 150 new cases, lifting its total to 2,470, the highest in Southeast Asia. The number of deaths from the virus outbreak climbs by seven to 34, the Health Ministry says.

5:55 p.m. Indonesia confirms 130 new infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,285, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto says. Twelve more deaths from the virus bring the toll to 144, Yurianto says, while 64 people have recovered. The country has tested more than 6,500 people.

5:25 p.m. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says public gatherings should not exceed two people, while those older than 70 should self-isolate to protect themselves. Individuals "must stay home" except for essential shopping, exercise and medical appointments, he says, and also for work or education if it cannot be done remotely. A six-month moratorium on evicting people in financial distress will be enacted, Morrison says.

4:30 p.m. The growing number of imported coronavirus cases in China raises the threat of a second wave of infections in the country, National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng says. "China already has accumulated a total of 693 cases entering from overseas," the spokesman says. All but one of China's 45 new cases reported Saturday involve patients diagnosed after entering the country from overseas.

Saturday, March 28

7:30 p.m. The Indonesian capital of Jakarta announces a two-week extension of its state of emergency following the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Anies Baswedan says. Indonesia confirms 109 new infections, raising the total in the country to 1,155, the Health Ministry says.

6:36 p.m. The Philippine Health Ministry reports 14 new deaths and 272 additional cases, the country's single largest daily increase in fatalities and infections.

6:25 p.m. Malaysia reports 159 new cases, boosting its total to 2,320, the highest in Southeast Asia. The number of deaths rises by one to 27.

4:35 p.m. Tokyo's spike in infections continues, with at least 60 new cases confirmed -- the most for a single day, the metropolitan government says.

2:00 p.m. India's confirmed cases reach 873, up by 149 from Friday. These include 19 deaths, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry says.

10:32 a.m. South Korea reports 146 new cases, raising the national tally to 9,478, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

9:11 a.m. This year's Shangri-La Dialogue Asia security summit set for June 5-7 in Singapore has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Institute for Strategic Studies says.

5:00 a.m. U.S. stocks tumble to end a three-day surge as investor anxiety grows over the prospect of long-term restrictions on economic activity. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes 915 points lower while the S&P 500 sheds 88 points.

4:45 a.m. Toyota Motor says it will start producing medical-use face shields in the U.S. as the number of American infections continues to rise. The Japanese automaker also will help producers of ventilators and respirators boost production capacity.

2:36 a.m. The U.S. House of Representatives passes a $2.2 trillion stimulus package by voice vote, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

2:29 a.m. China will set a higher threshold for deficit spending and issue a special type of bond to boost fiscal efforts to aid the economy as it is buffeted by the pandemic.

2:10 a.m. The U.S. Navy's hospital ship Mercy, equipped with 1,000 beds, arrives in the Port of Los Angeles to aid the region in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The ship will provide a full range of medical care to let overextended local health facilities focus on treating COVID-19 patients.

