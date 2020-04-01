ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Coronavirus spurs Terumo and Sanko to make more heart-lung machines

Japanese medical equipment makers respond to government production subsidies

Nikkei staff writers
Japanese medical equipment maker Terumo plans to double its production capacity for heart-lung machines as demand for the devices surges, along with the number of coronavirus patients.

TOKYO -- Japanese medical equipment companies will increase production of heart-lung machines used to treat severe pneumonia, as they work to meet surging demand in response to the growing number of novel coronavirus infections.

Terumo, Japan's largest manufacturer of catheters, will increase its output of heart-lung machines, more than doubling its capacity over the next few months. At present, the company makes a little over 100 of the devices each year.

Tokyo-based Senko Medical Instrument, Japan's second-largest maker of the devices, has also decided to increase production.

The companies will operate at full capacity in response to the Japanese government's decision to provide subsidies to companies that increase production of ECMO machines.

Terumo and Senko Medical Instrument will step up production of the devices, called extracorporeal membrane oxygenators. These are used to treat patients with severe pneumonia who cannot breathe, even with the help of a ventilator. ECMO machines draw the patient's blood out of the body using a special tube, where it is supplied with oxygen and the carbon dioxide removed, then returned to the body.

ECMO machines are starting to be used for coronavirus patients with severe pneumonia.

